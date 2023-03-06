COVID Outbreak at Cape Cod Nursing Home Claims Lives

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

COVID-19 has been a menace to the world for over a year now, and nursing homes have been at the forefront of the battle. Unfortunately, a nursing home on Cape Cod has recently experienced an outbreak, resulting in the death of five residents.

The Outbreak at Windsor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

The Windsor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Yarmouth experienced an outbreak on February 21, 2023. According to reports from The Boston Globe, over 90 people got sick, and five residents lost their lives. The Department of Public Health (DPH) immediately dispatched a rapid response team to help the facility manage the situation.

Integritus Healthcare Ordered to Stop Admissions

In an effort to contain the outbreak, DPH ordered the company that operates the facility, Integritus Healthcare out of Pittsfield, to stop admitting new residents. The company is required to handle the situation and ensure that the virus doesn't spread further.

Status of Infected Residents and Staff

As of Saturday, the nursing and rehab center operator reported that 75 residents had been infected with COVID-19, and 23 of them had recovered. Nineteen staff members were also infected, but fortunately, five of them had already recovered.

Measures to Control the Outbreak

The operator of the nursing and rehab home assured the Globe that all standard infection control measures that had been in place since the beginning of the pandemic were being followed. The facility is doing everything possible to manage the outbreak and prevent it from worsening.

Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 in Nursing Homes

Nursing homes have been a hotspot for COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic began. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are several ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes. These include:

Isolating residents with COVID-19

Proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by staff

Regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces and equipment

Regular testing of residents and staff

Final Thoughts

The outbreak at the Windsor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a reminder that COVID-19 is still a threat, and we must remain vigilant. As the battle against the virus continues, we must continue to follow the guidelines provided by health experts and do our part to prevent the spread of the virus. By doing so, we can help protect our loved ones and communities, especially those who are most vulnerable.

