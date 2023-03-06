Valuable Pennies You May Have: Check Your Change Before You Toss It!

Photo by Jo Smiley Hailey on Unsplash

Have you ever looked at the loose change in your purse and thought about throwing away those old, worn-out pennies? Before you do, you might want to take a closer look, because you could be holding onto a rare penny worth thousands of dollars!

According to research by Cointrackers.com, certain pennies minted in 1943 and 1944 are among the most valuable coins for collectors in 2023. In fact, the 1944 steel wheat penny could fetch as much as $408,000 in mint condition, while the 1943 copper penny could be worth up to $250,000!

The Top 10 Most Valuable Pennies of 2023

So, which pennies are worth the most money this year? Here's a list of the top 10 most valuable pennies in 2023:

1) 1944 Steel Wheat Penny - $408,000

2) 1943 Copper Wheat Penny - $250,000

3) 1856 Flying Eagle Penny - $25,000

4) 1924 S Wheat Penny - $12,000

5) 1873 Indian Head Penny - $10,000

6) 1858 Flying Eagle Penny - $10,000

7) 1857 Flying Eagle Penny - $7,000

8) 1922 D Wheat Penny - $6,000

9) 1914 D Wheat Penny - $5,500

10.) 1909 S VDB Wheat Penny - $4,150

Why Are These Pennies So Valuable?

You might be wondering why these particular pennies are so highly valued. Well, it turns out that the 1943 copper pennies are extremely rare because they were minted during World War II when pennies were supposed to be made of steel so that more copper could be used in the manufacturing of war materials.

Similarly, any 1944 steel pennies that were released into the coin supply were released by error, making them a rare and sought-after find for collectors.

How to Identify a Rare Penny

If you think you might have a valuable penny in your possession, there are a few things you can do to identify it. For example, to check the authenticity of a 1944 steel penny, you can see if it sticks to a magnet. Real steel pennies will stick, while fakes that are copper and zinc-coated will not.

It's also important to be aware of fake 1943 copper pennies. Scammers may file down a 1948 copper penny on the left side of the 8 to make it look like a 3 instead. Additionally, some scam artists copper-plate steel coins to make them appear to be copper. To make sure your 1943 copper penny is authentic, do the magnet test. If it sticks to the magnet, it's a copper-plated steel and therefore a fake.

Don't Miss Out on a Valuable Find

Before you go and clean out your purse or coin jar, take a closer look at those pennies. You never know what rare and valuable finds you might uncover. So, the next time you come across an old penny, make sure to check it out thoroughly. Who knows? You might just be holding onto a fortune!

