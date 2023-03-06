Former NSW Deputy Premier Cleared of Corruption Charges - ICAC Finds No Evidence in Appointment to New York Trade Role

John Barilaro Photo by Wikipedia

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has cleared former New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro of allegations of corruption. The ICAC conducted an eight-month investigation into the recruitment process for the state's New York trade commissioner role, which Barilaro was appointed to in May 2022. The ICAC found no evidence of corrupt conduct, putting an end to the political outrage and inquiries that followed Barilaro's appointment.

ICAC's Investigation Process

The ICAC's investigation into the recruitment process for the New York trade commissioner role involved compelling various people to provide evidence and documents. The commission said it did not identify any evidence of corrupt conduct, adding that it did not propose taking any further action with respect to the matter.

Political Outrage and Inquiries

The appointment of Barilaro to the $500,000-a-year role in June 2022 sparked political outrage and inquiries. Several inquiries were launched, and a cabinet minister resigned. Barilaro was due to begin the role in July, but he relinquished the post just two weeks after his position was announced in June, citing intense media scrutiny.

Recruitment Process Controversy

A parliamentary committee heard a candidate had been selected before Barilaro requested changes to the way the recruitment process was conducted and retired from politics in October 2021. The preferred candidate, former public servant Jenny West, told a parliamentary inquiry that then Investment NSW chief executive, Amy Brown, informed her the job would be a “present for someone”. This claim was disputed by Brown, who said the offer was withdrawn after communication broke down between West and the government. Barilaro was selected after the government embarked on a second recruitment round.

No Evidence of Corruption

The ICAC said its investigation examined whether any public official breached public trust or exercised their official functions dishonestly or partially. The commission found no evidence of corrupt conduct, and chose to make a “limited dissemination … for information purposes” of evidence obtained during the investigation to Michael Coutts-Trotter, the secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet. That information remains subject to secrecy laws.

Barilaro Cleared of Inappropriate Conduct

Dominic Perrottet, the New South Wales premier, denied that Barilaro had acted inappropriately, citing independent reports commissioned by the government. With the ICAC's findings, Barilaro has been cleared of any wrongdoing and can move forward with his career.

The ICAC's investigation provides clarity on the recruitment process for the New York trade commissioner role and brings an end to the political controversy surrounding Barilaro's appointment. The public can be reassured that the ICAC has thoroughly examined the matter and found no evidence of corruption.

