Rhode Island Interns, Are You Getting Paid Enough? See Where You Stand

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

If you are considering an internship, it is essential to do your research on pay rates in your area. Rhode Island is a state known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and numerous universities. But when it comes to internships, how does Rhode Island measure up against other states in terms of compensation?

Internships: A Pathway to Employment

According to a survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, many interns end up landing full-time jobs with their employers. This is especially true for interns at major companies like General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs, IBM, NBCUniversal, and the Big Four accounting firms. This highlights the importance of internships as a crucial step in landing a job, especially for recent college graduates.

Internship Pay Rates: A Wildly Varying Landscape

While internships offer valuable work experience, the financial viability of interning can be a challenge. Many internships offer little to no compensation, making it hard for students to support themselves while gaining valuable experience.

Rhode Island Interns: The Average Wage

According to career search website Zippia, the average hourly wage for interns in Rhode Island is $15.85, making it the 23rd lowest among the 50 states. This pay rate is quite low, especially when compared to states like Washington DC, where the average hourly wage for interns is $20.71.

Rhode Island Interns: The Unpaid Internship Conundrum

A recent report from online lender CashNetUSA found that Rhode Island has the 14th largest share of all states with unpaid internships. As of August 2022, 13.8% of all internships in Rhode Island were unpaid. This means that many Rhode Island interns are not receiving any compensation for their work, which can be a significant financial burden for students.

The States Where Interns Can Make the Most Money

If you're looking for a high-paying internship, some states offer better compensation rates than others. CashNetUSA reviewed internship salary data from more than 100 U.S. industries to determine which states offer the highest hourly pay rates for interns. Some of the top states for intern pay rates include:

California: $19.54/hour

Washington DC: $20.71/hour

Massachusetts: $18.16/hour

New York: $17.90/hour

Connecticut: $18.08/hour

The Bottom Line

If you're looking to intern in Rhode Island, it's important to be aware of the average pay rates in the state. While $15.85/hour may not seem like much, it is still a significant improvement over unpaid internships. Rhode Island may not offer the highest pay rates for interns, but it is still possible to gain valuable work experience while earning a paycheck.

Reference:

Pelkey, M. (2023, January 11). The U.S. Internship Report. Retrieved March 6, 2023, from CashNetUSA Blog website: https://www.cashnetusa.com/blog/average-pay-for-internship/