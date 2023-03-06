How Erie County Health Dept. Uses OpenGov Digital Permitting and Virtual Inspection Software

Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has recently partnered with OpenGov, the leading modern cloud software for public agencies, to implement digital permitting and virtual inspection software. This move from manual processes to digital solutions has streamlined the permitting and licensing process for the department, saving valuable time and increasing efficiency.

A Challenge for the ECDOH

The ECDOH is responsible for the health and safety of more than 270,000 residents in Pennsylvania's Erie County. However, the staff faced many challenges due to manual processes, including time-consuming invoicing and answering customer questions about licenses. Additionally, field inspectors had no mobile access to the system, forcing them to return to the office to complete documentation. The department needed innovative technology to replace these time-wasting processes.

OpenGov Digital Permitting & Licensing to the Rescue

The ECDOH chose OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to streamline the permitting and licensing process, reduce response time, and save staff hours of work. With OpenGov's easy-to-use self-service hub, residents and businesses can apply and pay for licenses online and track their submission's progress. The platform also offers mobile access to inspectors, eliminating the need to return to the office to complete documentation.

The Benefits of OpenGov

OpenGov digital permitting and virtual inspection software offer many benefits to the ECDOH, including:

Streamlining the End-to-End Permitting Process

OpenGov software streamlines the entire permitting process, from application to approval. This process improvement allows the department to respond more quickly to permit requests, which is beneficial to residents and businesses.

Self-Service Hub

Residents and businesses can easily apply and pay for permits and licenses online with OpenGov's self-service hub. This feature frees up staff to handle more complex tasks.

Mobile Access for Field Inspectors

OpenGov software allows field inspectors to access the platform on mobile devices, eliminating the need to return to the office to complete documentation. This feature saves time and increases efficiency.

OpenGov Revolutionizing Work Processes for Public Sector

The ECDOH is one of over 1,600 public sector organizations using OpenGov to streamline processes and increase efficiency. OpenGov's cloud-based software is designed to meet the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. By using OpenGov, organizations can become more collaborative and efficient and improve communication with stakeholders and the community.

Reference:

Pennsylvania’s Erie County Department of Health Saves Time with OpenGov Digital Permitting, Virtual Inspection Software. (2023, February 23). Retrieved March 6, 2023, from OpenGov website: https://opengov.com/newsroom/customer-announcements/pennsylvanias-erie-county-department-of-health-saves-time-with-opengov-digital-permitting-virtual-inspection-software/