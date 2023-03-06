Alabama Big 10 Mayor's Priorities and How They Will Affect You!

Alabama Big 10 Mayors Photo by https://www.alabamabig10.com

Ten mayors in Alabama have jointly released their legislative agenda for the 2023 Alabama Regular Legislative session. The Alabama Big 10 Mayors, representing nearly three out of four Alabamians living in or around the state's ten largest cities, are advocating for common-sense policies that will make Alabama a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

Prioritizing Public Safety and Economic Growth

The mayors' agenda includes key legislative priorities that will make Alabama a safer and more prosperous state. Among the policies listed, the mayors support the reauthorization and expansion of the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama Act. These programs provide incentives critical to keeping Alabama's economy globally competitive and attracting new businesses and jobs to our communities.

Furthermore, the Alabama Big 10 Mayors also support legislation that would expedite the prosecution of individuals found to have unapproved trigger activator devices, such as a "Glock switch." These devices effectively convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic firearms, increasing the number of rounds per second and decreasing the shooter's control. Such devices pose a significant risk to public safety, including bystanders and law enforcement officials. Prosecuting offenders in state and federal courts would ensure that they are held accountable for possessing illegal devices.

Improving Online Sales Tax Distribution Transparency

In addition to these policies, the Alabama Big 10 Mayors support efforts to make online sales tax distribution data publicly available. This would allow Alabamians to know where their tax dollars are going, especially if they are required to pay taxes on items purchased online.

Addressing Vacant and Abandoned Properties

The mayors also support legislation that would allow local governments and land bank authorities to seize vacant, abandoned, and tax-delinquent private properties from landowners. The properties would be addressed in a way that would allow them to contribute to and improve communities in Alabama cities. This policy would allow the state to reclaim unusable properties, transforming them into assets that benefit residents.

Combating Dangerous Driving

Finally, the Alabama Big 10 Mayors support legislation that would prohibit and provide criminal penalties for "exhibition driving." This growing problem across Alabama cities creates a public safety hazard for pedestrians and other drivers while draining limited law enforcement resources. Exhibition driving includes intentional driving techniques that create unnecessary engine noise, tire skids, and burnouts. Enforcing this law would ensure that reckless drivers are held accountable for their actions, making Alabama's roads safer for everyone.

Conclusion

The Alabama Big 10 Mayors have set a clear agenda for the 2023 Alabama Regular Legislative session, advocating for policies that prioritize public safety and economic growth. By working together with the state's elected lawmakers, the mayors hope to create a safer and more prosperous Alabama for all.

Reference:

Alabama Big 10 Mayors | Moving Alabama Forward. (2021). Retrieved March 6, 2023, from Alabamabig10.com website: https://www.alabamabig10.com/