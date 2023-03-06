The Differing Opinions on the GOP's Strategy for Preventing Trump's Nomination in 2024 and Its Impact on Election

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

The Republican party is embroiled in a fierce debate on how to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the nominee in 2024. With the next presidential election just a few years away, Republicans are struggling to determine the best course of action that will result in a different nominee other than the former president.

Smaller field or larger field?

The disagreement among party members is primarily due to the size of the field and the options available. Some are of the opinion that a small field with one clear alternative to Trump, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, would be the best way to set the party on a new course. On the other hand, some believe that a larger field with more ideas is necessary to reorient the GOP away from the former president.

The debate rages on

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a moderate voice in the party who had indicated interest in a presidential bid, recently announced that he would not run, stating that the stakes were too high for him to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination. Hogan's warning harkened back to the 2016 primary, where Trump emerged victorious from a heavily splintered group.

"Right now, you have Trump and DeSantis at the top of the field, soaking up all the oxygen, getting all the attention, and then a whole lot of the rest of us in single digits," Hogan said in an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday on "Face the Nation."

More voices, more choices

However, another former governor, Arkansas' Asa Hutchinson, who was term-limited from running again in 2022, thinks "more voices" in the race are "good for our party." Hutchinson believes that more voices right now, in opposition or providing an alternative to Donald Trump, is the best thing in the right direction.

"I actually think more voices right now in opposition or providing an alternative to Donald Trump is the best thing in the right direction. So hats off to Larry for what he's done, what he's contributed. And I'm glad that he will continue to do so," Hutchinson told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" Sunday.

Different political geographies

Hogan and Hutchinson, both critics of Trump, come from different political geographies, which could also be informing their views of the race and their place in it. Hogan governed a blue state that voted for President Joe Biden by more than 30 points in 2020, while Hutchinson led a state that backed Trump by nearly 30 points.

Hutchinson argued that "this is not 2016" and 2024 will be "different" because Trump is a "known quantity." He also said that evangelical Christian voters "are convinced that we need to have a different type of leadership in the future."

More candidates mean more alternatives

"In the early stages, multiple candidates that have an alternative vision to what the president has is good for our party, good for the debate, good for the upcoming debate that will be in August," Hutchinson said. "So, sure, that will narrow, and it will probably narrow fairly quickly. We need to have a lot of self-evaluation as you go along, but I think more voices now that provide alternative messages and problem-solving and ideas are good for our party," he added.

Declared GOP candidates

At present, there are only two major declared GOP candidates: Trump and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. However, plenty of others are considering entering the race, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

As the GOP continues to grapple with how to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the nominee in 2024, it remains to be seen what course of action the party will ultimately take. It is clear that there are differing opinions on the size of the field and the number of candidates, with some advocating for a smaller field and others believing that a larger field with more alternatives is necessary.

It is also important to note that political geographies and personal views may be informing individual opinions on the matter. With only two major declared candidates at present, and others considering entering the race, it will be interesting to see how the field develops in the coming months.

As always, it is important to monitor the situation closely and stay informed on the latest developments in the GOP's efforts to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the nominee in 2024.

