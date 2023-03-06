Springing Forward: The Surprising Impact of Daylight Saving Time

Photo by Alex Farkas on Unsplash

It's that time of year again when we all "spring forward" by moving our clocks ahead one hour. Daylight Saving Time is a tradition that has been around for over a century, with its roots in train schedules and the conservation of fuel and power during World War I. In this post, we'll dive into the history of Daylight Saving Time and explore its impact on our lives. Whether you're a morning person or a night owl, this post has everything you need to know about Daylight Saving Time.

What is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time is the practice of moving our clocks forward one hour in the spring and then back one hour in the fall. This practice is followed by most of the United States and many other countries. It's designed to give us more daylight in the evening during the summer months, when people tend to be more active outdoors.

The current system that the US follows began in 2007, but the concept of "saving daylight" is much older. Daylight Saving Time has its roots in train schedules, but it was put into practice in Europe and the United States to save fuel and power during World War I.

Pro tip: It's Daylight Saving Time, with singular use of "saving," not "savings."

Reasons for Daylight Saving Time

The US kept Daylight Saving Time permanent during most of World War II, and it was tried again in the winter of 1973-1974 during the energy crisis of the 1970s. The idea was to conserve fuel, and it was a popular move at the time. However, by the end of the month, Florida's governor had called for the law's repeal after eight schoolchildren were hit by cars in the dark.

By summer, public approval had plummeted, and in early October Congress voted to switch back to standard time. In the US, states are not required by law to "fall back" or "spring forward." Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

In March 2022, the US Senate passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and it passed by unanimous consent. The bill would need to pass the House of Representatives and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

Why do we need Daylight Saving Time?

Studies over the last 25 years have shown the one-hour change disrupts body rhythms tuned to Earth's rotation, adding fuel to the debate over whether having Daylight Saving Time in any form is a good idea. There are studies that show we have more car accidents when people lose an extra hour of sleep. There are also studies that show robberies decline when there is an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day.

We also know that people suffer more heart attacks at the start of Daylight Saving Time. But what about our mental health? People seem to be happier when there is an extra hour of daylight. Of course, there's the economy, which pays for all that outdoor fun in the sun. Although saving energy was often put out as a reason to have Daylight Saving Time, the energy saved isn't much — if anything at all.

The Impact of Daylight Saving Time

It's not clear whether having that extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day versus the beginning is helpful. It just depends on who you are and what you want. For example, if you're a morning person, you might prefer that extra hour of daylight in the morning. On the other hand, if you're a night owl, you might prefer that extra hour of sunlight in the evening.

The twice-yearly switcheroo is irritating enough to lawmakers of all political stripes to cause confusion and frustration among many people. Some argue that the disruption to sleep patterns and circadian rhythms can have negative effects on health and productivity. Others argue that the benefits of having more daylight in the evening outweigh the negatives.

In addition to its impact on individuals, Daylight Saving Time can also have economic consequences. Some industries, such as outdoor recreation and tourism, benefit from the longer daylight hours, while others, such as the airline and transportation industries, may experience scheduling difficulties and increased costs.

The impact of Daylight Saving Time is complex and multifaceted, and opinions on its necessity and usefulness vary widely. As we "spring forward" and adjust to the time change, it's worth reflecting on the history and impact of this longstanding tradition.

Reference:

National Geographic. (2015, Oct 30). Daylight Saving Time 101 | National Geographic [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/kw462Xbbzng