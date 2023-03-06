Trump’s Former Lawyer, Michael Cohen, Shares His Insights on Why He Believes Trump Won’t Win the GOP Nomination

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Donald Trump, former President of the United States, announced that he would not step down from the race for the Republican nomination even if indicted. Trump is involved in various federal and state investigations. Prosecutors are examining his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss and the January 6th attack on the capital. Trump's handling of classified documents is also under scrutiny.

In an interview with Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, Cohen discusses why Trump's insistence on an indictment will not prevent him from running for the nomination. Cohen believes that Trump's tough talk is simply bravado, and he does not understand the reality of his situation.

Cohen states that the investigations against Trump are ongoing, and at the end of this month, one of the unsinkable attorneys general will continue the case. Moreover, if Trump is indicted, he will still be involved in litigation, making it impossible for him to run. The January 6th hearings and other litigations against him also make it impossible for Trump to be involved in the elections.

Cohen's Insights on the Manhattan DA Investigation

Cohen's insights into the Manhattan DA's office investigation, which is probing the payments that Trump made to cover up his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, are illuminating. Cohen says he doesn't want to confirm or refute the DA's investigation, but he believes that Alvin Gregg and his team of prosecutors have sufficient evidence to indict Trump.

Cohen, who is currently going back for additional prep, including grand jury prep, is confident that the team of prosecutors will charge Trump. The decision is in Gregg's hands, and Cohen believes that the DA's office has enough evidence to proceed. Cohen advises people to "stay tuned" for the latest developments in the case.

Cohen's Take on CPAC and Trump's Chances

Cohen believes that Trump's attendance at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) this year is not indicative of the event's popularity or his chance of winning the nomination. Trump's speech at CPAC was delivered to an audience of only 45% of the crowd, and the event itself was sparsely attended.

Cohen believes that Trump is not the only candidate in the race, as others may soon emerge. Cohen maintains that Trump will not win the nomination, stating that Trump's retribution rhetoric does not appeal to the broader Republican voter base.

Conclusion

Michael Cohen's views on Trump's prospects for the GOP nomination are based on his extensive knowledge of Trump's personal and professional life. He believes that Trump's bravado will not shield him from the investigations that surround him. Moreover, Cohen is confident that the Manhattan DA's office has enough evidence to indict Trump, which will make it impossible for him to run for the nomination. Lastly, Cohen believes that Trump's retribution rhetoric will not appeal to a broader Republican voter base, and thus, he will not win the nomination.

Cohen's views offer valuable insights into the current political situation and the likelihood of Trump's success in the coming elections. With Cohen's extensive knowledge of Trump's past and present, his views are credible and should be taken seriously. Stay tuned for further updates in this fast-moving political drama.

