Fox News Co-Host Issues Warning About Trump's Potential Second Term

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Former President Donald Trump's potential candidacy in the 2024 presidential election poses a significant threat to the United States' democratic system, according to Fox News co-host Geraldo Rivera. While Trump remains a frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, his ongoing legal challenges and controversies surrounding his handling of the 2020 election have raised concerns among some former supporters.

Trump's Election Claims and January 6th Capitol Riot

Trump has consistently disputed the results of the 2020 presidential race, alleging widespread voter fraud without evidence. Critics argue that these claims inspired his supporters to storm the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to block the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral college victory. Rivera, who supported Trump's previous presidential campaigns, has publicly distanced himself from the former president in recent months.

Rivera's Warning

On Sunday, Rivera took to Twitter to warn about the potential dangers of Trump's candidacy. Rivera acknowledged that Trump was not a terrible president, and even underrated before the events of January 6th. However, he argued that Trump's continued refusal to accept the outcome of the 2020 election poses a great threat to the country if he loses again.

"The danger of Donald Trump running for president is not if he wins...The danger to America comes if Trump again loses. Stymied twice by the system, what mischief would he be capable of inflicting?" tweeted Rivera.

Other Trump Critics' Warnings

Rivera is not alone in his concerns. Other GOP critics of Trump have also raised alarms about the potential for political violence and chaos surrounding the 2024 presidential election. Former Representative Adam Kinzinger, a member of the panel investigating the January 6th riot, expressed worry about the role of election judges in state-level elections.

"We focused so much on what goes on in D.C. and Congress and the Senate. But when you have these election judges that are going to people that don't believe, basically, in democracy...2024 is going to be a mess," Kinzinger said in an ABC News interview last June.

George Conway, a former Republican and co-founder of the anti-Trump organization The Lincoln Project, has also warned about the potential for violence surrounding Trump's legal troubles.

"As I've been saying, over the next 18 months, it's highly likely Trump will: (1) be indicted (more than once); (2) obtain pretrial release; (3) win the GOP presidential nomination; and (4) foment violence," tweeted Conway.

Conclusion

The potential candidacy of Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election has raised concerns among some of his former supporters and critics alike. Geraldo Rivera, a Fox News co-host and previous supporter of Trump, has warned about the potential dangers to America's democratic system if Trump loses the election. Other critics of Trump have also expressed worry about the potential for political violence and chaos surrounding the 2024 race. As the election draws nearer, it remains to be seen how these concerns will impact the race and the country as a whole.

Reference:

(2023). Retrieved March 6, 2023, from Twitter website: https://twitter.com/GeraldoRivera/status/1632476154383806464?cxt=HHwWgMC95bia3KctAAAA