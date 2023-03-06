Yellowstone National Park's Winter Season Wraps Up - Here's What You Need to Know!

Photo by James Fitzgerald on Unsplash

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most iconic national parks in the United States, attracting millions of visitors every year. Although most visitors tend to flock to the park in the summer, Yellowstone's winter season is equally magical. The winter season, which started on December 15, 2022, comes to a close on March 5, 2023. While the park remains open during the winter, visitors should note that most of the roads and entrances will be closed to the public starting March 15 at 9:00 p.m.

Upcoming Closures

If you plan on visiting Yellowstone before March 15, here's what you need to know about the upcoming closures.

Road and Entrance Closure Dates

March 5: Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 7: Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 12: Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge Junction

March 15: South, West and East entrances and all remaining roads

Visitor Services Closure Dates

If you're planning on staying at any of the lodges, be aware of the following closure dates.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the hotel’s Gift Shop, Ski Shop and Map Room Barista/Bar will be open through March 5.

At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop, Geyser Grill and Visitor Education Center will be open through March 15. The Snow Lodge and Cabins will be open through March 4 for the winter season.

Warming hut closure dates range between March 5 and March 15.

Open Year-round

The road from the park's North Entrance at Gardiner, Mont., through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, Mont., remains open to automobiles all year, weather-permitting. Although most of the park will be closed to visitors, this road provides a unique opportunity to experience the park in the winter months.

Be Prepared for Changing Weather Conditions

If you're planning on driving to and in the park during the winter season, it's important to have flexible travel plans and be prepared for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time. The weather in Yellowstone can be unpredictable, so it's important to check the forecast regularly and be prepared for snow and icy conditions.

Spring Reopening Dates

While most of the park will be closed until the spring, some park roads and entrances will open to the public on April 21 at 8 a.m., weather-permitting. If you're planning on visiting the park in the spring, it's important to check the area-specific spring reopening dates to ensure that the areas you want to visit are open.

Final Thoughts

Yellowstone National Park is a magical place, and the winter season provides a unique opportunity to experience the park in a way that most visitors never get to see. While the park will be mostly closed to visitors starting March 15, there are still opportunities to explore the park in the winter. Just be sure to check the weather and be prepared for changing conditions. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned Yellowstone veteran, there's always something new to discover in this amazing national park.

Reference:

EastIdahoNews. com. (2023, March 5). East Idaho News. Retrieved March 6, 2023, from East Idaho News website: https://www.eastidahonews.com/2023/03/yellowstone-national-parks-winter-season-wraps-up-most-roads-and-entrances-closed-to-public/