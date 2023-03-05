Colorado Bill to Expand County Boards to 5 Members Fails: What's Next?

Photo by Kait Herzog on Unsplash

A recent bill that proposed to expand county boards of commissioners to five members in certain large counties across Colorado failed to pass in the State Legislature. The bill, which was supported by State Rep. Bob Marshall, aimed to require some of those elected leaders to represent specific areas of their counties. Currently, the board of commissioners in Douglas County is known for its bitter conflicts and contentious 2-1 votes.

Bill Proposal

Marshall, a Highlands Ranch Democrat, introduced the bill to address the lack of representation in Douglas County, where only two people were running the entire county. The bill was aimed at all large counties, including Jefferson, Larimer, Douglas, Boulder, Pueblo, and Mesa. All of these counties have three commissioners except for Adams County, which has five commissioners.

The proposed bill suggested that commissioners should be elected by district, ensuring that they are accountable to the people in specific areas of their county. Marshall stated that the idea was to help political minorities regardless of their affiliation. For instance, even conservative areas of Boulder County would benefit from the proposed bill.

Opposition to the Bill

Commissioner Abe Laydon opposed the bill, stating that adding more politicians would not help the county. He claimed that there would still be a majority and minority vote, whether there were three or 30 commissioners, unless it was unanimous. Moreover, the proposal did not differentiate between Republican and Democratic commissioners, with the goal being to help all political minorities.

Representing Highlands Ranch

The bill also aimed to represent specific areas of the county better, especially Highland Ranch, which accounts for 28% of Douglas County's population. According to Marshall, the commissioners were all elected at large, resulting in Highlands Ranch's voice not being heard in the county government. The Highlands Ranch Metro District provides some government functions, but the county is responsible for many other government services.

Bill's Outcome

The proposed bill, state House Bill 23-1180, was postponed indefinitely by a 7-3 vote on March 2 in the House's State, Civic, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee. Lawmakers on the committee who represented the counties that would have been affected were split between supporting and opposing the bill. Some believed that the state should not interfere with local jurisdictions, regardless of the issue.

Future of the Bill

Marshall plans to bring the proposal back in the legislature next year. He claims that the GOP lawmakers have a strong ideological view of not letting the state tell local jurisdictions what to do, but he will try again next year.

Counties with Five Commissioners

Some Colorado counties already operate with five commissioners. Once a county has more than 70,000 residents, a citizen's group or the county commissioners can put a question on the ballot asking residents if they wish to add two more. Adams, El Paso, and Arapahoe counties have already moved to five commissioners. Weld and Pitkin counties have also moved to five commissioners as part of their home-rule charters.

Despite the bill's failure, Marshall believes that the idea of expanding county boards of commissioners to five members is necessary to ensure fair representation and more accountable governance. He believes that he will be able to push the bill through in the future, but for now, it remains on hold.

Reference:

Ellis Arnold (2023, March 5). Colorado bill to expand county boards of commissioners to 5 members fails. Retrieved March 5, 2023, from Colorado Community Media website: https://castlerocknewspress.net/stories/colorado-bill-to-expand-county-boards-of-commissioners-to-5-members-fails,424662