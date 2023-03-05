Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Stands Up for Civil Rights and Justice in Powerful Speech

Kristen Clarke Photo by Wikipedia

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke delivered a powerful speech at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church's Sunday Worship Service at the Edmundite Missions Center in Selma, Alabama. In her speech, Clarke recognized the courage of the peaceful marchers who were beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday and emphasized the importance of continuing the fight for civil rights and justice today.

A Tribute to Courage

Clarke thanked Pastor Strong for hosting the event and acknowledged the presence of distinguished clergy, elected officials, civil rights leaders, and residents of Alabama. She emphasized the bravery of the peaceful marchers on Bloody Sunday and the significance of the events that followed.

The Fight Continues

Clarke reminded us that, even though significant progress has been made, there is still much work to be done. She listed several issues that remain a threat to democracy and civil rights, including police violence, white supremacy and racially motivated hate crimes, voting discrimination, voter suppression, and unconstitutional prison conditions.

Standing Up

Clarke emphasized the importance of standing up and fighting for justice, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he said, "We’re going to stand up amid horses. We're going to stand up right here in Alabama, amid the billy clubs. We’re going to stand up right here in Alabama amid police dogs. We’re going to stand up amid tear gas! We’re going to stand up amid anything they can muster up, letting the world know that we are determined to be free!".

The Civil Rights Division at Work

As the first woman and first Black woman to serve as the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, Clarke is committed to defending the civil rights of people all across the nation. She cited several examples of the work being done by the division, including using federal civil rights laws to hold accountable the defendant who killed 10 Black people at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, securing convictions against all three men responsible for the racially motivated killing of Ahmaud Arbery, and holding law enforcement officials accountable when they violate civil and constitutional rights.

The division is also confronting voter suppression, investigating police departments, taking on banks that engage in modern-day redlining, and standing up for historically marginalized and overburdened communities of color who have endured the legacy of environmental injustice for far too long.

Continuing the Fight

Clarke closed her speech by referencing John Lewis and his fight for justice. She stated that Lewis may not be with us today, but his legacy lives on. She charged everyone to continue his march and continue the fight for justice.

Final Thoughts

Clarke's speech serves as a reminder that the fight for civil rights and justice is far from over. She acknowledges the progress that has been made but reminds us that there is still much work to be done. The Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice is committed to this work, but it takes all of us standing up and fighting for justice to create real change.

As we honor the bravery of those who marched on Bloody Sunday, we must also remember the courage it took to come back out again on Monday. It's that same courage that we need today to continue the march towards a more just and equitable future.

Reference:

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Sunday Worship Service at the Edmundite Missions Center. (2023, March 5). Retrieved March 5, 2023, from Justice.gov website: https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/assistant-attorney-general-kristen-clarke-delivers-remarks-brown-chapel-african-methodist