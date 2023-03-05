Farmers Paid to Not Farm Amidst Colorado River Drought Crisis: Will it Work?

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash

As water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead reach record lows due to a drought-stricken Colorado River, federal officials are taking action to conserve water in 2023. To achieve this, they plan to invest tens of millions of dollars to incentivize farmers and other water users to conserve. The System Conservation Pilot Program (SCPP) in the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico is offering funding to encourage farmers to leave some of their irrigation water in streams and not farm on some of their fields. However, some growers are conflicted about the program’s premise of paying farmers not to farm.

What is the System Conservation Pilot Program?

The System Conservation Pilot Program (SCPP) passed Congress in December and has received $125 million in federal funds. This money will pay farmers to use less water and leave some of their fields unplanted this growing season. In return, farmers and other water users promise to use less water from the Colorado River and its tributaries. The water they would have used to grow their crops stays in the river, possibly boosting the levels at the river’s flagging reservoirs. The program was initially tested for four years starting in 2015 with smaller projects scattered across the river’s Upper Basin.

The Upper Colorado River Commission, the agency responsible for implementing the program, set the base price for water in the expanded 2023 program at $150 per acre-foot of water conserved. However, water users could propose a higher price with justification.

Why are some farmers conflicted about the program?

While some farmers, like Greg Vlaming, believe that conservation is something they are obligated to do given their weather situation and the shortage of water, others see it as a slippery slope. Jeremy Redshaw, a farmer who lives in Dove Creek, is not planning on applying for the SCPP. He believes that reducing water use could have ripple effects throughout the local economy and is concerned about demand management. Demand management is a concept proposed in the 2019 drought contingency plan with some similarities to system conservation. However, the conserved water would be accounted for in Lake Powell and set aside to ensure the Upper Basin states met downstream obligations to California, Nevada and Arizona. System conservation makes no such promises. Upper Basin states have studied the feasibility of demand management but haven’t stood up those programs.

Why are farmers wary of the SCPP?

Elizabeth Koebele, a water policy expert at the University of Nevada-Reno, believes farmers might be wary of the SCPP because they see it as a dangerous precedent. They fear that it could lead to the drying of agricultural land. She also thinks that the amount of money the program is initially offering this year, $150 per-acre-foot of water, could be too low to entice farmers to participate.

Additionally, it is difficult to prove that the conserved water is ending up in Lake Powell, where it is desperately needed. These types of conservation programs that pay farmers not to farm for temporary periods of time are polarizing, and it remains to be seen how successful the program will be.

Final Thoughts

Overall, conservation is essential, and it is critical that we all work together to ensure that we do not deplete our water sources. While some farmers are conflicted about the SCPP, it is a significant expansion of ongoing conservation efforts, and it will be interesting to see its impact on the region's water supplies and demands.

Reference:

Clements, C. (2023, March 3). Paid not to farm? An expanded Colorado River conservation program divides agriculture community. Retrieved March 5, 2023, from Boise State Public Radio website: https://www.boisestatepublicradio.org/news/2023-03-03/paid-not-to-farm-an-expanded-colorado-river-conservation-program-divides-agriculture-community