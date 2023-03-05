Idaho to Establish Legal Guidelines for Surrogacy; What It Means for Intended Parents and Gestational Carriers

Photo by Ömürden Cengiz on Unsplash

Idaho is on its way to setting up laws to govern surrogacy in the state, thanks to the Gestational Agreements Act, which would be the first Idaho law to specifically address surrogacy. Surrogacy, a thriving Idaho industry in which women act as “gestational carriers” for parents who cannot have a baby on their own, has made Idaho the “unofficial surrogacy capital” of the United States.

The state has been chosen by many agencies as a destination for surrogacy arrangements due to its lack of regulation. Although surrogacy is a contractual agreement, there are open questions regarding whether or not surrogacy contracts that are entered into are enforceable in Idaho.

What is the Gestational Agreements Act in Idaho?

The Gestational Agreements Act, which is cosponsored by Brooke Green, a Democrat, and Dori Healey, a Republican, would create judicial and legislative oversight of the surrogacy industry, and codify existing best practices that already guide Idaho’s surrogacy industry.

“It will prevent abuse of the system by both the surrogate as well as the parents,” Healey said. “It will prevent human trafficking of children by ensuring surrogacy agreements meet the requirements of state statute.”

The legislation would also protect the little babies, the parents, and the carriers. Currently, after a surrogate birth, the intended parents and the gestational carrier, who is genetically unrelated to the baby, must go through the court process for adoption. This is because, under Idaho’s existing laws, the person who birthed the baby is the legal mother. She must relinquish her parental rights, even though she is never considered a parent in the surrogacy arrangement.

Personal Story: Yuki Maas and Kevin Maas

Yuki Maas and Kevin Maas, a physician who works with surrogacy patients in the Idaho Center for Reproductive Medicine, shared their personal story. Their son, who is now two years old, was born using a surrogate. Yuki Maas had a rare medical condition that made it impossible for her to carry a child, and so the couple decided to explore surrogacy.

After a failed attempt at surrogacy in another state, they came to Idaho and were amazed at how quickly they were matched with a surrogate. They believe that Idaho is the perfect place for surrogacy, and they support the Gestational Agreements Act because it will make surrogacy safer for everyone involved.

How would the Gestational Agreements Act impact the industry?

If the bill passes, it would have a huge impact on the surrogacy industry in Idaho. It would create some legal infrastructure for the industry and give it a level of legitimacy that it currently lacks. By codifying best practices and creating oversight, it would provide much-needed protection for the surrogate mothers, intended parents, and the babies themselves.

The bill would also prevent abuse of the system by ensuring that surrogacy agreements meet the requirements of state statute, which would prevent human trafficking of children. This would make Idaho an even more attractive destination for surrogacy arrangements, as it would be a safe and regulated environment for all involved.

The Benefits of Surrogacy

Surrogacy has become a popular option for couples who are unable to have children on their own due to medical issues. It is also used by same-sex couples and single parents who want to have a child. Surrogacy allows couples and individuals to experience the joy of parenthood, even when they are unable to carry a child themselves. Surrogacy can also benefit the surrogate mother. Many women who act as gestational carriers do so because they have a desire to help others, and to enjoy the experience of pregnancy and childbirth. Surrogacy can also provide a source of income for the surrogate, which can be especially helpful for women in low-income households.

However, surrogacy is a complex process with potential legal, ethical, and emotional issues. That is why it is important to have clear guidelines and oversight to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved.

In conclusion, the Gestational Agreements Act in Idaho would be a significant step towards providing legal infrastructure and oversight for the surrogacy industry in the state. It would create a safe and regulated environment for surrogate mothers, intended parents, and babies, while also preventing abuse and human trafficking. Surrogacy can provide many benefits, but it is important to have clear guidelines and oversight to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved.

Reference:

DUTTON, A. (2023, March 5). Idaho is a surrogacy hub. A new bill would set legal “best practices” for the first time.. Retrieved March 5, 2023, from Big Country News website: https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/news/state/idaho/idaho-is-a-surrogacy-hub-a-new-bill-would-set-legal-best-practices-for-the/article_ae3203a7-14bf-5567-9c53-bedbbfa5dcce.html