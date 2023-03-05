Syphilis Outbreak Hits Idaho, SWDH Declares Emergency

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

If you live in the Southwest Idaho area, you may have heard the recent news about the syphilis outbreak in Public Health District 4. This sexually transmitted infection (STI) has been spreading at an alarming rate, and officials are urging everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their partners. In this article, we'll give you an overview of what syphilis is, its symptoms, and what you can do to prevent it.

What is Syphilis?

Syphilis is a bacterial infection that is spread through sexual contact, including vaginal, anal, and oral sex. It can also be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her unborn child. The infection typically begins with a painless sore (chancre) on the genitals, anus, or mouth. If left untreated, syphilis can lead to more serious health problems, such as blindness, paralysis, and even death.

Syphilis Outbreak in Southwest Idaho

Southwest District Health (SWDH) officials have recently declared an outbreak of syphilis in their six-county region, which includes Payette County. The number of reported cases of syphilis has increased five-fold between 2018 and 2021. In 2021 alone, SWDH identified 70 cases of syphilis, the highest in SWDH reported history. In 2022, there were 64 reported cases.

Ricky Bowman, SWDH Public Health Preparedness and Epidemiological Response manager, warns that syphilis can have serious health consequences if left undetected and untreated. He emphasizes the need for increased awareness of the potential for syphilis transmission among all ages and populations.

Symptoms of Syphilis

Symptoms of syphilis can vary, and some people with syphilis may not experience any symptoms at all. Early symptoms may include a painless sore, rash, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Later symptoms can include more serious health problems, such as blindness, paralysis, and even death.

Pregnant Women and Syphilis

Pregnant women with syphilis can pass the infection to their unborn child, which can lead to congenital syphilis. Congenital syphilis can cause stillbirth, early infant death, or long-term health problems for the child. That's why it's important for all pregnant women to be screened for syphilis at their first prenatal appointment and potentially again before delivery to ensure there is no risk of congenital syphilis.

Prevention and Risk Reduction Strategies

The most effective way to prevent syphilis is to practice safer sexual practices, including limiting the number of sexual partners and using condoms. Regular testing for STIs, including syphilis and HIV, and rapid treatment for infection are also important. You can get free condoms if you live in Idaho at www.onecondoms.com/pages/idaho .

For more information about risk reduction strategies, visit your healthcare provider or check out www.cdc.gov/std/prevention .

Conclusion

In conclusion, syphilis is a serious bacterial infection that is spreading in Southwest Idaho. If left untreated, it can cause serious health problems, including blindness, paralysis, and even death. Pregnant women with syphilis can pass the infection to their unborn child, which can lead to congenital syphilis. That's why it's important for everyone to take precautions and practice safer sexual practices, including limiting the number of sexual partners and using condoms. Regular testing for STIs, including syphilis and HIV, and rapid treatment for infection are also important. Be safe, protect yourself and your partners, and seek medical attention if you suspect you may have been exposed to syphilis.

Reference:

Submitted information. (2023, March 4). Syphilis Outbreak Declared in Southwest Idaho. Retrieved March 5, 2023, from Big Country News website: https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/idaho/syphilis-outbreak-declared-in-southwest-idaho/article_0e028ada-fdfb-5764-af79-0c0010900207.html