Washington State Auto Registers Non-citizens to Vote, Risking Felony Charges

Have you heard about the recent reports of foreign nationals being automatically registered to vote in Washington State, even in cases where they insisted to the Washington Department of Licensing, or DOL, that they were not legally allowed to vote? This was a rare but serious issue that occurred during recent election cycles. Let's find out what happened.

Automatic Registration Bill

In 2018, the Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 2595, which automatically registers people to vote when they are issued a driver's license or renew an existing license. This bill took effect in July 2018, allowing voter registration to occur more easily and automatically for Washington residents.

To be automatically registered, the voter must provide a signature image and be offered an opportunity to decline registration. According to the Washington Secretary of State's Office, or SOS, state law does not allow it to verify citizenship when they receive a voter's registration.

Non-Citizen Voter Registration

Despite providing a signature image and having an opportunity to decline registration, emails obtained by The Center Square through a public records request found instances where foreign citizens were registered to vote. Shockingly, this occurred even in cases where they insisted they were not U.S. citizens during the licensing process.

Vanessa Mathisen, an immigration attorney with World Relief Spokane, stated in a November 7, 2018 email that "many of our clients are unwittingly getting registered to vote when they get their IDs, apply or receive any state benefits. Sometimes we find out because they get a summons for jury duty. Others we do not discover have been registered until they decide to apply for citizenship."

False Claims and Consequences

It's important to note that making false claims regarding eligibility to vote is a Class C felony and includes a fine of up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison. Being registered to vote as a non-citizen, even unknowingly, can cause significant legal issues for these individuals.

Mathisen further wrote that "there is no reason to put anyone in the position of having to defend that they did not make a claim that they potentially cannot prove they didn't make that imperils their immigration status."

Response to the Issue

DOL Technical Operations Consultant Jace Anderson responded to Mathisen's email, stating that the state agency "has policies to provide customers with LEP [limited English proficiency] with options and avenues for communication. Some offices have staff who are certified to provide bilingual services in some languages; the customers can bring family, friends, or assistants to help with interpretation."

Anderson explained that "if a customer answers the questions confidently and there is no other indication that there is a significant language barrier, it would not be apparent that the customer did not understand the questions they were asked."

Continuing Concerns

The issue continued into the 2019 election cycle, in which numerous county election agencies raised concerns about foreign voter registration. King County Elections Director Julie Wise was one of them.

In an email to The Center Square, King County Elections Communications Officer Halei Watkins stated that Wise was "deeply concerned" about the issue. Wise had responded to reports she had heard about the problem and said, "Every year we hear from a small number of voters who received a ballot because they accidentally got registered while getting a driver’s license or Washington State ID. I have raised this issue with the Department of Licensing in the past and will continue to do so."

In November 2018, meetings notes for a monthly King County Voter Education Fund, or VEF, check-in with the South Park Information and Resource Center noted that the organization was "concerned that DOL is registering individuals that are not U.S. citizens without explaining to them what the requirements are.

Efforts to Address the Issue

The Washington Secretary of State's Office has taken steps to address the issue of non-citizens being registered to vote. In a statement to The Center Square, the office said that it "has implemented additional training for elections officials to ensure that non-citizen registrations are rejected and that voters who are registered in error are removed from the rolls."

The office also emphasized the importance of individuals checking their own voter registration status to ensure that they are eligible to vote. The state offers an online voter registration portal where individuals can check their status and update their information if necessary.

Additionally, a bill was introduced in the Washington State Legislature in 2021 that would require the Department of Licensing to verify an individual's citizenship or immigration status before registering them to vote. The bill, however, did not pass.

National Implications

The issue of non-citizens being registered to vote in Washington State has raised concerns about the potential for similar issues in other states with automatic voter registration laws. Currently, 21 states and the District of Columbia have some form of automatic voter registration.

While automatic voter registration is intended to make voter registration more accessible, it is important for states to have adequate safeguards in place to ensure that only eligible voters are registered. The issue in Washington State highlights the importance of thorough training for elections officials and the need for a system to verify citizenship or immigration status before registering individuals to vote.

Conclusion

The automatic voter registration law in Washington State has led to instances of non-citizens being registered to vote, even when they have stated that they are not eligible. The issue has raised concerns about the potential for similar problems in other states with automatic voter registration laws. Efforts have been made to address the issue in Washington, including additional training for elections officials and an online portal for individuals to check their voter registration status. However, there is still a need for greater safeguards to ensure that only eligible voters are registered to vote.

Reference:

Martinell, T. (2023, March 5). Emails Reveal the State of Washington has Registered “Many” Non-Citizens to Vote. Retrieved March 5, 2023, from Big Country News website: https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/news/state/washington/emails-reveal-the-state-of-washington-has-registered-many-non-citizens-to-vote/article_5831f8e5-4db1-5cc8-b0a1-b76d481665a1.html