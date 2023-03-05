Washington State Auto Registers Non-citizens to Vote, Risking Felony Charges

Spark News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mj6RS_0l8U9e5H00
Photo byGlen CarrieonUnsplash

Have you heard about the recent reports of foreign nationals being automatically registered to vote in Washington State, even in cases where they insisted to the Washington Department of Licensing, or DOL, that they were not legally allowed to vote? This was a rare but serious issue that occurred during recent election cycles. Let's find out what happened.

Automatic Registration Bill

In 2018, the Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 2595, which automatically registers people to vote when they are issued a driver's license or renew an existing license. This bill took effect in July 2018, allowing voter registration to occur more easily and automatically for Washington residents.

To be automatically registered, the voter must provide a signature image and be offered an opportunity to decline registration. According to the Washington Secretary of State's Office, or SOS, state law does not allow it to verify citizenship when they receive a voter's registration.

Non-Citizen Voter Registration

Despite providing a signature image and having an opportunity to decline registration, emails obtained by The Center Square through a public records request found instances where foreign citizens were registered to vote. Shockingly, this occurred even in cases where they insisted they were not U.S. citizens during the licensing process.

Vanessa Mathisen, an immigration attorney with World Relief Spokane, stated in a November 7, 2018 email that "many of our clients are unwittingly getting registered to vote when they get their IDs, apply or receive any state benefits. Sometimes we find out because they get a summons for jury duty. Others we do not discover have been registered until they decide to apply for citizenship."

False Claims and Consequences

It's important to note that making false claims regarding eligibility to vote is a Class C felony and includes a fine of up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison. Being registered to vote as a non-citizen, even unknowingly, can cause significant legal issues for these individuals.

Mathisen further wrote that "there is no reason to put anyone in the position of having to defend that they did not make a claim that they potentially cannot prove they didn't make that imperils their immigration status."

Response to the Issue

DOL Technical Operations Consultant Jace Anderson responded to Mathisen's email, stating that the state agency "has policies to provide customers with LEP [limited English proficiency] with options and avenues for communication. Some offices have staff who are certified to provide bilingual services in some languages; the customers can bring family, friends, or assistants to help with interpretation."

Anderson explained that "if a customer answers the questions confidently and there is no other indication that there is a significant language barrier, it would not be apparent that the customer did not understand the questions they were asked."

Continuing Concerns

The issue continued into the 2019 election cycle, in which numerous county election agencies raised concerns about foreign voter registration. King County Elections Director Julie Wise was one of them.

In an email to The Center Square, King County Elections Communications Officer Halei Watkins stated that Wise was "deeply concerned" about the issue. Wise had responded to reports she had heard about the problem and said, "Every year we hear from a small number of voters who received a ballot because they accidentally got registered while getting a driver’s license or Washington State ID. I have raised this issue with the Department of Licensing in the past and will continue to do so."

In November 2018, meetings notes for a monthly King County Voter Education Fund, or VEF, check-in with the South Park Information and Resource Center noted that the organization was "concerned that DOL is registering individuals that are not U.S. citizens without explaining to them what the requirements are.

Efforts to Address the Issue

The Washington Secretary of State's Office has taken steps to address the issue of non-citizens being registered to vote. In a statement to The Center Square, the office said that it "has implemented additional training for elections officials to ensure that non-citizen registrations are rejected and that voters who are registered in error are removed from the rolls."

The office also emphasized the importance of individuals checking their own voter registration status to ensure that they are eligible to vote. The state offers an online voter registration portal where individuals can check their status and update their information if necessary.

Additionally, a bill was introduced in the Washington State Legislature in 2021 that would require the Department of Licensing to verify an individual's citizenship or immigration status before registering them to vote. The bill, however, did not pass.

National Implications

The issue of non-citizens being registered to vote in Washington State has raised concerns about the potential for similar issues in other states with automatic voter registration laws. Currently, 21 states and the District of Columbia have some form of automatic voter registration.

While automatic voter registration is intended to make voter registration more accessible, it is important for states to have adequate safeguards in place to ensure that only eligible voters are registered. The issue in Washington State highlights the importance of thorough training for elections officials and the need for a system to verify citizenship or immigration status before registering individuals to vote.

Conclusion

The automatic voter registration law in Washington State has led to instances of non-citizens being registered to vote, even when they have stated that they are not eligible. The issue has raised concerns about the potential for similar problems in other states with automatic voter registration laws. Efforts have been made to address the issue in Washington, including additional training for elections officials and an online portal for individuals to check their voter registration status. However, there is still a need for greater safeguards to ensure that only eligible voters are registered to vote.

Reference:

Martinell, T. (2023, March 5). Emails Reveal the State of Washington has Registered “Many” Non-Citizens to Vote. Retrieved March 5, 2023, from Big Country News website: https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/news/state/washington/emails-reveal-the-state-of-washington-has-registered-many-non-citizens-to-vote/article_5831f8e5-4db1-5cc8-b0a1-b76d481665a1.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Citizen# Non Citizen# Vote# Washington State# Email

Comments / 63

Published by

I’m Your Humble Source of Local News and Updates Across the USA. Follow Me.

N/A
2K followers

More from Spark News

Orange County, FL

Central Florida Homelessness Crisis Worsens Due to High Rents

Central Florida homelessness increased in 2022 due to high rents, according to the Homeless Services Network. The number of homeless people on any given day rose, and the situation is expected to worsen before improving. This article highlights the issues with affordable housing in Central Florida and its impact on the local homeless population, including children, LGBTQ+ youth, and those with mental health issues.

Read full story
Iowa State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Tests Presidential Waters with Iowa Visit

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making his first appearance in Iowa and Nevada, as he continues to test the waters ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. Though he won't make a formal announcement until May or June, his visit to Iowa highlights the increasing priority of his presidential ambitions and a desire to signal his intentions to GOP donors, activists, and potential campaign staff in early-voting states.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Mayor Eric Adams Launches $15M Shelter Fund to Improve Homelessness Crisis in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams has announced the launch of a $15 million shelter development and acquisition fund for nonprofit homeless service providers. The aim of the fund is to alleviate the financial burden for nonprofit homeless service providers to build, own and operate shelters. The fund will be a revolving fund, which will include $5 million in city resources and $10 million in philanthropic investment capital from SeaChange Capital Partners. This will fund up to 10 new shelters in the initial four-year phase and will continue to fund additional projects as loans are paid back. The shelter fund advances the Adams administration’s goal outlined in “Housing Our Neighbors: A Blueprint for Housing and Homelessness” to replace aging and substandard shelters with high-quality shelters that provide better conditions for residents.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC's Top Officials to Unveil New Public Safety Initiatives in Virtual Briefing on March 10, 12:00 PM

New York City has always been a bustling city with its residents' safety being of utmost importance. The Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Philip Banks III, will be holding a briefing on public safety in New York City on March 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM. The briefing will be virtual, allowing New Yorkers to join from the comfort of their own homes.

Read full story

How Geography and Cultural History Play a Major Role in Shaping Culinary Traditions

When it comes to food and cuisine, you may have noticed that different cultures tend to have a few staple ingredients that feature heavily in their dishes. For example, Japanese cuisine often includes rice and seafood, Italian cuisine features a lot of bread-based products, and American cuisine frequently includes cheese. But have you ever wondered why this is the case?

Read full story

NY Officials Under Scrutiny Over Procurement Practices; Top Officials Affected

New York's Office of Information Technology Services and Division of Budget are currently under scrutiny as officials investigate whether government contracts awarded followed proper procurement guidelines. Amid this, the deputy chief information officer for technology and chief technology officer at the Office of Information Technology Services, Rajiv Rao, is taking a voluntary leave of absence, while acting Budget Director Sandra L. Beattie has left her position. Beattie's departure came during the final month of budget negotiations and less than a week after Robert L. Megna, who had previously served as the state budget director for governors David A. Paterson and Andrew M. Cuomo, returned to that role for Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul's office has referred the matter to the state inspector general's office, and Beattie and Rao's close working relationship and partnership on major projects have raised concerns. Beattie had previously worked for Deloitte Consulting, a company that has been awarded multi-million-dollar contracts by the state, while Rao led projects that relied on funding streams authorized by the Division of the Budget. Nonetheless, Rao has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, NY

Open Container Ban Lifted in Village of Lancaster: Get Ready to Walk Around with Your Drink

Starting March 19, the Village of Lancaster will lift its ban on open containers, making it possible for you to stroll around with your favorite drink. This is an exciting change that many business owners are looking forward to.

Read full story
Franklin County, OH

Ohio State University Says Living Near Low-Quality Stores Hinders Long-Term Weight Loss After Bariatric Surgery

New research shows that living near a food retail store is a significant factor in long-term weight loss after bariatric surgery. However, living close to a food store isn't the only factor to consider. A recent study by The Ohio State University found that proximity to stores with a limited selection of foods could lead to less weight loss. The study included data from hundreds of bariatric surgery patients in central Ohio, and an analysis showed that living within a five-minute walk of a store with a low-quality selection of foods was linked to less weight loss at the two-year post-operative point.

Read full story

Scientists Create First Detailed Diagram of Insect Brain, Offering Clues to How All Brains Learn and Remember

In a landmark discovery, scientists have created the first detailed wiring diagram, or connectome, of an insect brain. The team, whose findings were published in the journal Science on Thursday, mapped the brain of a fruit fly larva, which contained 3,016 neurons connected by 548,000 synapses. This represents a significant step forward as previous connectomes were limited to worms and tadpoles with just a few hundred neurons and a few thousand synaptic connections.

Read full story

New Study Says Gun Violence Is the Leading Cause of Death for US Kids and Suggests What Changes Are Being Called For

A new study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that gun violence has become the top cause of death for US children during the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbating racial disparities. Black children were found to be 100 times more likely to be shot than white children, with Hispanic children and Asian children also at a significantly higher risk.

Read full story

New Study Shows Pregnant Women Can Reduce Risk by Avoiding Screens and Minimizing Light Exposure Before Bed

A new study conducted by Northwestern Medicine reveals that pregnant women can reduce their risk of developing gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) by dimming the lights in their home and avoiding screens, such as computer monitors and smartphones, for a few hours before bedtime. According to the research, women who developed gestational diabetes mellitus had greater light exposure three hours before going to sleep. They did not differ in their light exposure during daytime or sleep, or in their activity levels compared to those who did not develop the condition.

Read full story

Trump to Publish Never-Before-Seen Letters From World’s Elites in New Book

Former US President Donald Trump has announced the release of "Letters to Trump," a collection of over 150 letters from some of the world's most notable figures, including past presidents and other celebrities. The book, set for release in April, is said to contain "incredible, and oftentimes private" correspondence between Trump and foreign leaders, media personalities, athletes, and captains of industry.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn ‘Quarantined Quartet' Takes Social Media by Storm with Musical Journey

A Brooklyn family's passion for music has turned into a profitable pursuit, all thanks to the pandemic. Meet the "Quarantined Quartet", a family of four dedicated to honing their musical talents during the pandemic, and now turning their journey into sold-out performances.

Read full story

Federal Prosecutors Turn Over Over 1,000 Internal Messages Between FBI Agents to Proud Boys

Federal prosecutors have accidentally turned over more than 1,000 internal messages between FBI agents to members of the far-right Proud Boys, who are on trial for seditious conspiracy. The documents may have included classified information, according to Jocelyn Ballantine, an assistant US attorney involved in managing the criminal case.

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin Tells Union Leader to "Shut Your Mouth" During Heated Exchange

A heated exchange between Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Sean O’Brien, took place during a Senate hearing on Wednesday. The altercation became so intense that the panel's chairman, Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders, had to intervene multiple times to regain control of the conversation.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ex-Ohio Speaker Larry Householder Found Guilty of Bribery Scheme Linked to $1 Billion Bailout for Nuclear Energy Company

A former Republican speaker of Ohio’s House of Representatives and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Mathew Borges were convicted by a federal jury on racketeering conspiracy charges. They face up to 20 years in prison for orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme.

Read full story
Florida State

Why New Yorkers Are Flocking to Florida: A Closer Look at the Migration Trend

Are you a New Yorker looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy warmer weather, pristine beaches, and a more affordable lifestyle? If so, you're not alone. In recent years, Florida has emerged as a top destination for people looking to relocate, and New Yorkers are leading the charge.

Read full story

Economic Census 2022: Time is Running Out - Respond Before the March 15 Deadline

The deadline for responding to the 2022 Economic Census is just around the corner - March 15, 2023. Have you responded yet? If not, let us tell you why it’s important that you do.

Read full story

Faith Leaders in NY Support an Unemployment Bridge Program to Provide Aid to Excluded Workers, Including Freelancers

Faith leaders in New York are coming together to push for the expansion of unemployment benefits to those who do not qualify for federal aid. The so-called unemployment bridge program would provide much-needed support to freelancers, undocumented workers, and people who have been in prison who did not receive unemployment assistance.

Read full story
New York City, NY

How the Taxi and Limousine Commission Decision Will Benefit Uber and Lyft Drivers in New York City

If you're a frequent Uber or Lyft rider in New York City, you might notice a slight increase in your ride fare starting next week. But, there's no need to worry because this means that drivers will be taking home a higher paycheck, thanks to a recent decision made by the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). Here's what you need to know.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy