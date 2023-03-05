Oregon's Bill Sparks Debate Over Menstrual Products in Boys' Bathrooms

Photo by Natracare on Unsplash

Oregon’s Menstrual Dignity Act requires schools to provide menstrual products in gender-neutral, male, and female restrooms, making them available to over 732,500 K-12 students, community college students, and public university students statewide. However, a bill introduced in Oregon's 2023 legislative session aims to change this requirement. If passed, Senate Bill 246 would remove the requirement for charter schools and bathrooms designated for males. This has led to debates about whether or not boys’ bathrooms should have tampons and sanitary pads.

The Bill's Sponsor

The bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Art Robinson, R-Cave Junction​, said the bill is “self-explanatory” and seeks to restore the statute that was originally proposed with House Bill 3294. However, the original 2021 bill required products only in bathrooms accessible to females, including gender-neutral bathrooms. Still, it listed charter schools among education providers. Robinson did not respond via email as to why he wanted to remove the charter school requirement, and he declined an interview. In an emailed statement to the Capital Chronicle, he wrote that “it doesn’t make sense to have these products in a kindergarten boys bathroom. It should be easy to correct this.”

Proponents and Opponents

Proponents of Oregon’s Menstrual Dignity Act believe that having period products available in boys' and men's bathrooms helps break stigmas around menstruation and allows boys to feel more comfortable around period products. This, in turn, helps girls speak more openly about their menstrual needs. Additionally, providing these products in male restrooms allows boys to take products home for family members who may not be able to afford them otherwise, and it makes products available for transgender boys and nonbinary people who menstruate.

On the other hand, opponents argue that it is unnecessary to provide menstrual products in boys' bathrooms. However, supporters of the bill assert that it is not just about girls' needs but also about creating a society where people better understand the menstrual cycle and how it works in their communities.

Addressing “Period Poverty”

PERIOD., a Portland-based organization founded by two teenagers that works to address “period poverty,” helped to create Oregon’s Menstrual Dignity Act in 2021. According to the first State of the Period study, commissioned by PERIOD. and Thinx, a company that makes menstrual underwear, more than four in five students nationwide either missed class or knew someone who had missed class because they didn’t have access to period products. Students across demographic groups, regardless of their age, income, or whether they lived in urban or rural areas or attended public or private schools, reported a lack of access to these products.

As of 2021, nearly one in four students, about 23%, struggled to afford menstrual products, and 51% reported having worn period products longer than recommended, which experts say can cause both physical and mental health problems. “If you don’t have the right access to menstrual products, (that can) make students feel ashamed, sad, and stressed out,” said Damaris Pereda, the national programs director of PERIOD. “They’re not on the same playing field or feeling.”

The Oregon Department of Education

The Oregon Department of Education has also taken a significant step forward in providing menstrual hygiene products for all students, which is part of the state's goal to fight against period poverty. They have created a first-of-its-kind manual to help schools implement the Menstrual Dignity Act.

Daphne Ischer, a youth activist who helped pass the Menstrual Dignity Act in Oregon, said it’s important to remember that not all people who menstruate are women, and not all women menstruate.

The debate

The debate over whether or not to provide menstrual products in boys' restrooms is not unique to Oregon. Several other states, including Illinois, California, and New York, have passed similar laws requiring schools to provide free menstrual products in school restrooms.

In 2019, New York City became the first city in the United States to require free menstrual products in all public schools, shelters, and correctional facilities. In 2021, California became the first state to require free menstrual products in all public schools.

Despite the progress made in these states, the issue of period poverty persists. A study by the American Association of University Women found that period poverty affects women and girls in every state, with low-income women and girls being the most affected.

Furthermore, period poverty can have long-lasting effects on girls' education and overall well-being. Girls who lack access to menstrual products are more likely to miss school, experience shame and embarrassment, and even drop out of school altogether.

In light of these concerns, advocates for menstrual equity are pushing for more comprehensive legislation at the federal level. The Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2019, introduced in Congress by Rep. Grace Meng, D-NY, seeks to ensure that all individuals have access to menstrual products, including those in prisons, homeless shelters, and schools.

As the debate over Senate Bill 246 in Oregon continues, it remains to be seen whether the state will maintain its commitment to menstrual equity or take a step backward in addressing period poverty.

Reference:

Pate, N. (2023, March 4). Bill proposed to Oregon Senate would remove requirement that boys’ bathrooms have tampons, sanitary pads. Retrieved March 5, 2023, from Big Country News website: https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/local/bill-proposed-to-oregon-senate-would-remove-requirement-that-boys-bathrooms-have-tampons-sanitary-pads/article_db53ba28-8a8c-5abe-aed7-f2f36e746312.html