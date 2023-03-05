Buy Anya’s Chocolates and Help Ukrainian Families Affected by War

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022 has caused immense destruction and loss of life in the country. Families are still suffering from the aftermath of the invasion, but Anaya Tatarenko, a Ukrainian resident of Ashland, has decided to make a change. She is selling boxes of chocolate from her company 'Anya's Chocolates' to raise funds for the families affected by the war.

A Heartwarming Story of Giving Back

Anaya Tatarenko's heartwarming story is a testament to the human spirit and the power of kindness. She decided to take action and help her country by selling chocolates at the Oregon Chocolate Festival, held at Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites.

"I made the chocolates for my family who needs help in Ukraine," says Tatarenko. "This money and these boxes help Ukrainian families in Ukraine and Poland."

Giving Back to Her Homeland

Tatarenko has been sending money to Ukrainian refugees since 2016. She puts the money earned in a bank account and sends it off to the country. Even now, she continues to support families affected by the invasion.

"The war is not over," says Tatarenko. "Even as we understand it, and even this year, it is not over."

Supporting Families Affected by War

Tatarenko's station at the Oregon Chocolate Festival has an art piece with Ukrainian colors behind her table. Along with a small blue and yellow bear on top of the chocolate boxes, symbolizing the Ukrainian flag. The boxes of chocolates are beautifully wrapped and are the perfect gift for anyone who wants to support the cause.

Making a Difference, One Box at a Time

Tatarenko's efforts have made a difference to the families affected by the war. She has not only raised funds but also brought attention to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Every box of chocolate sold is a small step towards making a difference and giving hope to the affected families.

A Message of Hope

Tatarenko's story is a message of hope for everyone. It shows that even in the face of adversity, one person can make a difference. Her efforts have inspired others to take action and support the cause.

Supporting a Good Cause

By purchasing a box of chocolates from Anya's Chocolates, you are not only getting a delicious treat but also supporting a good cause. The money raised will help the families affected by the war in Ukraine. You can make a difference, one box at a time.

The Impact of the Invasion on Ukraine

The invasion of Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the country. According to the United Nations, over 13,000 people have been killed, and over 30,000 have been injured since the start of the conflict. The invasion has also displaced over 1.5 million people, who are now living as refugees.

The Importance of Giving Back

Tatarenko's efforts show the importance of giving back to those in need. In times of crisis, it is essential to support each other and work together towards a common goal. We can all make a difference, no matter how small.

A Heartwarming Gesture

Tatarenko's gesture of selling chocolates to raise funds for families affected by the invasion is heartwarming. It shows that even the smallest act of kindness can make a difference.

Join the Cause

If you want to support the cause, head to the Oregon Chocolate Festival and purchase a box of chocolates from Anya's Chocolates. You can also donate directly to organizations that are working towards helping the families affected by the war.

As Anaya Tatarenko's story has shown, we can all make a difference.

Reference:

Hill, M. (2023, March 5). Woman sells chocolate at Oregon’s Chocolate Festival to help family in Ukraine. Retrieved March 5, 2023, from NewsWatch 12 KDRV website: https://www.kdrv.com/news/top-stories/woman-sells-chocolate-at-oregons-chocolate-festival-to-help-family-in-ukraine/article_dde265b0-baf7-11ed-982e-f770ab51719a.html