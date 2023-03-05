Lake County Eliminates One Million Single-Use Plastics - Here's How You Can Too!

Photo by Marc Newberry on Unsplash

Are you looking for ways to reduce your environmental impact? Lake County has set an inspiring example with their new policy promoting sustainability and eliminating one million single-use plastics from their operations. By the end of this year, the county government will no longer purchase, sell, or distribute single-use plastics associated with service ware for eating and drinking, such as cutlery, coated paper plates, beverage bottles, to-go containers, lids, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings, shopping or storage bags, and plastic wrap.

One Policy to Make a Difference

Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart highlights the impact of this simple yet significant policy, saying, “It is shocking how many single-use plastics we use each day without even thinking about it. We are preventing one million plastic items per year from being sent to landfills that could take hundreds of years to break down. And all it took was one policy.”

This change will make a tremendous difference in reducing waste and protecting the environment. The new policy applies only to Lake County government operations, but it sets an example for businesses and residents in the area to follow.

From Vending Machines to Meal Options

In addition to eliminating single-use plastics from their operations, Lake County has taken several steps to provide more sustainable options for visitors and employees. Aluminum cans have replaced single-use plastic bottles in vending machines in some government buildings. Multiple vending machines containing single-use plastic-wrapped items have also been removed from some facilities.

To provide the public with more sustainable food options, the County has entered into a trial contract with a company that will install refrigerated self-serve vending machines. These machines will provide fresh, healthy meal options in reusable, recyclable containers.

Encouraging Departments to Reduce Plastic Usage

The new policy is just the beginning of Lake County’s efforts to reduce plastic usage. County departments are now encouraged to make every effort to reduce purchasing single-use and multi-use plastic in all forms, including packaging, and to utilize reasonable alternatives when available.

This initiative shows that small changes can make a big impact in reducing waste and protecting the environment. By eliminating one million single-use plastics from their operations, Lake County is setting an example for other communities to follow.

Taking Action on Plastic Pollution

According to the Plastic Pollution Coalition, over 300 million tons of plastic are produced every year, and 50% of it is used for single-use purposes. Only 9% of plastic waste is recycled, while the rest ends up in landfills or in the natural environment, harming wildlife and ecosystems.

By eliminating one million single-use plastics, Lake County is taking a big step in reducing plastic pollution. This initiative will prevent plastics from being sent to landfills and potentially ending up in the natural environment.

Inspiring Change

Lake County’s new policy is not only important for reducing plastic waste but also inspiring change in other communities. Jessica Vealitzek, chair of the Planning, Building, Zoning and Environment Committee, says, “This program is a testament to what is possible and serves as a model to encourage other communities to follow Lake County’s lead.”

With small changes, we can all make a difference in protecting the environment. Lake County’s example shows that by taking action on single-use plastics, we can make a positive impact on the world around us.

Join the Movement

Are you ready to join the movement to reduce plastic waste? Start by eliminating single-use plastics from your daily routine. Bring your own reusable water bottle, coffee cup, and grocery bags. Look for products with minimal packaging, and recycle whenever possible.

By making small changes in our daily lives, we can all contribute to a more sustainable future. Let’s follow Lake County’s example and take action to educate ourselves on the impacts of plastic pollution and advocate for policies that promote sustainability. By working together, we can make a significant impact in reducing waste and protecting our environment for generations to come.

