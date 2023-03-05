Family Sues Airbnb after Toddler Dies from Fentanyl at Florida Rental

Photo by Filios Sazeides on Unsplash

As a parent, you want nothing but the best for your children, and a vacation with the family is something that everyone looks forward to. But, for one French family, their vacation turned into a nightmare. In August 2021, Lydie and Boris Lavenir had rented an Airbnb in Wellington, Florida, and were enjoying a lively morning playing with their four children, including their 19-month-old daughter, Enora. However, after putting Enora down for a nap, they made a horrific discovery. When Lydie went to wake up Enora, she found her face blue, with foam streaming from her mouth. The family immediately called 911, but it was already too late.

An autopsy later revealed that Enora had a lethal amount of fentanyl in her system. This tragedy has devastated the Lavenir family, who are now suing Airbnb, the property owner, the rental manager, and the previous renter who hosted the party. The suit claims that fentanyl was ingested at the party, and the home was never properly cleaned up. The family's attorney, Thomas Scolaro, says that his clients logically have come to the conclusion that party-goers brought the fentanyl. Identifying who brought the drugs into the home, he said, is not his concern.

The Deadly Opioid: Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. It is used medically to treat severe pain, such as that experienced by cancer patients, but it is also increasingly used illegally as a recreational drug. Fentanyl can be lethal in even the smallest doses and has caused a national crisis in the United States, with overdose deaths increasing at an alarming rate. In 2020, over 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, with fentanyl being involved in the majority of cases.

Tragic Circumstances

It's still not clear how Enora was exposed to the fatal opioid. No traces of fentanyl were found at the rental home, and investigators initially suspected that Enora's parents could be responsible. However, the couple tested negative for the drug, and no traces were found on any of their belongings. The previous renters of the home admitted to throwing a party where there was cocaine present, but nothing indicated that those drugs killed Enora. Neighbors recalled that there was a party about two weeks before the family's arrival, but investigators said that it was unclear if that was the source of the fentanyl.

No Criminal Charges Filed

While police have not filed any criminal charges in the case, Enora's family is seeking justice through a lawsuit. They are suing Airbnb, the property owner, the rental manager, and the previous renter who hosted the party. The family's attorney believes that Airbnb provided no cleanup, no warning, and no measure of safety for the family.

Airbnb's Response

Airbnb has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit. In a statement to The Washington Post, the company said that its "hearts go out to the Lavenir family and their loved ones for their devastating loss." However, both the homeowner and the previous renter have blamed Enora's parents in their responses in court. The renter, who booked through Vrbo, claimed that he cannot be held responsible for what happened in the house after he left, including whether or not it was cleaned.

Conclusion

This tragedy is a reminder of the importance of safety when it comes to renting a property on vacation. As a guest, you want to feel safe and secure in the home you've rented, and it's the responsibility of the host and the rental platform to ensure that the property is clean and free from any potential hazards. In this case, the Lavenir family is seeking justice for the loss of their beloved daughter and holding those responsible accountable for their negligence. While the investigation into Enora's death is ongoing, it's important to remember the dangers of fentanyl and the devastating impact it can have on families and communities. As for Airbnb and other rental platforms, this tragedy highlights the need for stricter policies and protocols to ensure the safety of their guests.

