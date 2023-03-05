Here's What You Need to Know About Utah's New Abortion Ban

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

If you've been keeping up with the news lately, you may have heard about the controversial bill that Utah Governor Spencer Cox plans to sign into law. The bill will effectively ban abortion clinics from operating in the state, leaving hospitals as the only places where they can be provided. In this post, we'll explore the details of the bill, the reaction it has garnered, and what it means for people seeking abortion care in Utah.

The Background of the Bill

The bill passed through the state Senate on Thursday with minor amendments before returning to the Utah House of Representatives on Friday. It was then approved and sent to Governor Cox for final approval. The legislation clarifies the definition of abortion to address legal liability concerns providers voiced about the way exceptions are worded in state law, which the governor and Republican lawmakers called a compromise.

The move comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, returning the power to regulate abortions to states. In Utah, the ruling triggered two previously passed laws, a 2019 ban on abortion after 18 weeks and a 2020 ban on abortions regardless of trimester, with several exceptions, including for instances of risk to maternal health as well as rape or incest reported to the police.

The Impact of the Bill

The bill will make it illegal for any new clinics to be licensed after May 2 and prevent any clinics from operating once their licenses expire. It will affect the operations of the four clinics that provide abortions in Utah, three of which are run by Planned Parenthood and the other by Wasatch Women’s Center, an independent clinic in Salt Lake City.

According to recent data, clinics provided most abortions in Utah last year, with 61% administered via medication like mifepristone, rather than through surgery. Proponents of abortion access argue that abortions are no different than other kinds of specialty care that have increasingly moved to clinic settings where providers are more accustomed to recurring patient concerns and confronting complications that may arise.

The Reaction to the Bill

The bill has faced fierce opposition from business, civil liberties, and abortion rights groups, including Planned Parenthood Association of Utah. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah sent Governor Cox a letter on Friday, demanding he veto the legislation, with its executive director writing that it interferes with people's rights and "pushes essential abortion care out of reach."

Republican lawmakers’ push to shutter abortion clinics comes as red states throughout the country work to implement restrictions after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The measure mirrors a raft of proposals passed in red states in the decade before Roe was overturned when anti-abortion lawmakers passed measures regulating clinics, including the size of procedure rooms and distances from hospitals.

What Does This Mean for People Seeking Abortion Care in Utah?

The passage of this bill means that hospitals will soon be the only places where abortion care can be provided in Utah. This may make it more difficult for people seeking abortion care to access the care they need. Furthermore, it is important to remember that access to safe and legal abortion care is a constitutional right, and people should not have to travel long distances or jump through hoops to access it.

The Bottom Line

The bill banning abortion clinics in Utah is a highly controversial piece of legislation that has garnered strong reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. While proponents of the bill argue that it provides clarity and protects medical providers, opponents argue that it infringes on people's rights and makes it more difficult to access essential healthcare. Ultimately, only time will tell how this legislation will impact the state and its residents.

Reference:

FOX 13 News Utah. (2023, Feb 16). Bill pushing to close Utah abortion clinics by 2024 moves forward [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/YGIstU5m5xU