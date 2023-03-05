Walgreens Sparks Controversy by Halting Abortion Pill Sales in Conservative States

Walgreens, one of the largest drugstore chains in the US, recently announced that it will not sell the abortion pill, mifepristone, in 20 states where it had been warned of legal consequences if it did so. This decision has implications for women’s reproductive rights in the US, and has sparked controversy and debate across the country. In this article, we take a closer look at the issue of abortion pills and what Walgreens’ decision means for women’s access to this medication.

About the abortion pill

Mifepristone, which is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000 to end pregnancy. The combination is approved for use up to the 10th week of pregnancy. Mifepristone is taken first to dilate the cervix and block a hormone needed to sustain a pregnancy, and misoprostol is taken a day or two later, causing contractions to empty the uterus. More than half of US abortions are now done with pills rather than with a procedure, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Widening access

For more than 20 years, the FDA limited dispensing of mifepristone to a subset of specialty offices and clinics due to safety concerns. The agency has repeatedly eased restrictions and expanded access, increasing demand even as state laws make the pills harder to get for many women. In late 2021, the agency eliminated an in-person requirement for getting the pill, saying a new scientific review showed no increase in safety complications if the drug is taken at home. That change also permitted the pill to be prescribed via telehealth and shipped by mail-order pharmacies.

States step in

Last month, attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens in a letter that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in their states. In addition to state laws, attorneys general from conservative states have argued that shipments of mifepristone run afoul of a 19th century law that prohibited sending items used in abortion through the mail. In response, Walgreens announced that it will not dispense mifepristone in those states and it doesn’t plan to ship the drug to them as well.

Walgreens’ reaction

Walgreens spokesperson said the company is working to become eligible through the FDA’s certification process. It plans to dispense the pills where it can legally do so. However, at present, the company is not currently dispensing the pills anywhere. Rite Aid Corp. said it was "monitoring the latest federal, state, legal and regulatory developments" and would keep evaluating its policies. The Associated Press also sought comment from CVS Health Corp., retail giant Walmart and the grocery chain Kroger.

Other legal issues

In November, an anti-abortion group filed a federal lawsuit in Texas seeking to revoke mifepristone’s approval, claiming the FDA approved the drug 23 years ago without adequate evidence of safety. A federal judge could rule soon. If he sides with abortion opponents, mifepristone could potentially be removed from the US market. In January, abortion rights supporters filed separate lawsuits challenging abortion pill restrictions imposed in North Carolina and West Virginia. Legal experts foresee years of court battles over access to the pills.

Implications of Walgreens’ decision

Walgreens’ decision not to sell the abortion pill in 20 states where it had been warned of legal consequences is likely to limit women’s access to this medication. This decision has implications for women’s reproductive rights in the US, as it signals that access to mifepristone may become more difficult for women living in conservative-led states. It may also affect access to medication abortion for women who live in rural or remote areas, where access to abortion clinics may be limited or non-existent. This decision by Walgreens has sparked controversy and debate, with some arguing that it is a violation of women’s reproductive rights, while others argue that it is a necessary step to uphold state laws and regulations.

The decision by Walgreens also highlights the ongoing battle over abortion rights in the US, with conservative-led states seeking to restrict access to abortion through various legal and regulatory means. It also underscores the importance of the FDA’s recent decision to allow mifepristone to be prescribed via telehealth and shipped by mail-order pharmacies, as it provides an alternative means of accessing the medication for women who may not be able to access it in person.

Overall, Walgreens’ decision on abortion pills has far-reaching implications for women’s reproductive rights in the US. It underscores the ongoing battle over access to abortion and highlights the importance of ensuring that women have access to safe and effective medication abortion regardless of where they live or their ability to access traditional abortion clinics.

