Girl Scout Cookie Shortage Sparks Outrageous Black Market Prices

If you've been on social media recently, you might have noticed that the Raspberry Rally flavor of Girl Scout cookies is becoming harder and harder to come by. In fact, the high demand for this delicious chocolate-coated raspberry-flavored cookie has led to a black market-like situation, with some sellers charging exorbitant prices for a single box.

The Black Market for Raspberry Rally Cookies

As of last Friday, numerous people put up boxes of Raspberry Rally cookies on online marketplaces like eBay, with some sellers setting the price of a single box in the $20 range. Other listings aimed to charge prices like $115 for five boxes, $100 for two, or $72 for three. This might seem a bit extreme, but for die-hard fans of these cookies, it's worth the price.

The Disappointment of the Girl Scouts of the USA

Unfortunately, this unauthorized resale market has upset the Girl Scouts of the USA, who were planning to add the Raspberry Rally flavor to their 2023 cookie offerings. According to a spokesperson for the organization, they were "disappointed to see unauthorized resales of Girl Scout Cookies online through online auction sites or community list sites." The spokesperson added that the only authorized points of sale for the organization's cookie lineup are in person or online through a local troop.

Why Buying from a Third-Party Seller is a Bad Idea

Not only does buying from a third-party seller deprive Girl Scout troops of the proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year, but it can also be risky for the buyer. The Girl Scouts of the USA, your local Girl Scout council, and licensed cookie bakers cannot guarantee the freshness or integrity of cookies bought through unauthorized sites. In many instances, these cookies are expired, or the sellers are using Girl Scouts' intellectual property without permission.

The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

While Raspberry Rally might be the new favorite for some, there are still plenty of tried and true favorites that sell like hotcakes every year. According to the Girl Scouts of the USA website, the five best-selling Girl Scout cookie flavors are Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Adventurefuls, and Do-si-dos.

How Prices for Girl Scout Cookies are Determined

Prices for Girl Scout cookies are set by each Girl Scout council based on the needs and knowledge they have about the local market. For one box of Girl Scout cookies, the price tag can reportedly range from $4 to $7 nationwide. So, while $20 for a box of Raspberry Rally might seem outrageous, it's important to remember that the price is set by the market demand.

Supporting Local Girl Scout Troops

If you're looking to get your hands on some Raspberry Rally cookies (or any other flavor for that matter), the best way to do so is by supporting your local Girl Scout troop. Not only will you be guaranteed fresh and authentic cookies, but you'll also be supporting a good cause. Proceeds from cookie sales fund troop activities, community service projects, and more.

Final Thoughts

The high demand for Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookies might be frustrating for some, but it's a testament to the deliciousness of this new flavor. While the black market-like prices might seem a bit extreme, it's important to remember that buying from an unauthorized seller can be risky and that supporting your local Girl Scout troop is always the best way to go. Plus, with 13 different flavors to choose from, there's bound to be a Girl Scout cookie that everyone can enjoy!

