Victory for US Cheese Makers: Court Rules "Gruyere" Can be Made Stateside

If you're a cheese lover, you're going to love this news! A US appeals court has ruled that the term "Gruyere" is a generic label for cheese and can be used to refer to any type of cheese, not just the ones made in the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France. This means that US-made cheese can also be labeled as "Gruyere."

The Ruling

The court explained that, like fine cheese, the case had matured and was ripe for review. The court concluded that the term "Gruyere" is generic as a matter of law and affirmed the decision of the district court. The United States doesn't have the same strict rules regarding the names of certain foods and drinks based on their point of origin, unlike Europe.

Trademark Lawsuit

An industry group representing cheese producers from Switzerland and France had requested that the term "Gruyere" be trademarked in the US, but the US Patent and Trademark Office denied the request. The industry group then filed a lawsuit, but the court concluded that cheese consumers in the United States understand "Gruyere" to refer to a type of cheese, which renders the term generic.

Disappointed Reaction

The group stated that they were disappointed by the decision and would continue to "pursue vigorously" their efforts to protect the name. However, the court's ruling is a significant win for cheese producers in the United States who can now use the term "Gruyere" to describe their products.

Standards for Gruyere Cheese

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does have some standards for cheese labeled as "Gruyere." To be labeled as such, the cheese must have small holes and be aged for at least 90 days. These standards help ensure that consumers get a high-quality cheese that meets certain criteria.

Other Types of Cheese

It's worth noting that other types of cheese have similar generic labels in the US. For example, "parmesan" is a generic term that can be used to refer to any cheese that is similar to Parmigiano-Reggiano, regardless of where it is produced.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the court's ruling that "Gruyere" is a generic term for cheese is a significant win for cheese producers in the United States. It means that they can use the term to describe their products, which will help them compete in the market. The ruling also highlights the differences between the US and Europe regarding the protection of food and drink names based on their point of origin. So, next time you're at the grocery store, don't be surprised to see "Gruyere" cheese made in the United States.

