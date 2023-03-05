Trump Vows to Run for President in 2024 Despite Potential Indictment

Donald Trump Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Donald Trump has recently stated that he will not withdraw from the 2024 presidential race even if he is indicted in any of the state and federal investigations. During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Maryland, he said that he would not even consider leaving, even in the face of a federal investigation or criminal inquiry. Despite the several criminal inquiries, Trump remains defiant and even accused the authorities of weaponizing justice in the country.

Ongoing Probes

Currently, Trump is under several investigations, which include the Fulton County, Georgia prosecutors, who are looking into Trump's and his allies' efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. Additionally, the United States Department of Justice is investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as well as Trump's handling of classified material after he left office.

Trump's Refusal to Commit to Backing the 2024 Republican Nominee

Trump refused to commit to supporting the 2024 Republican nominee if he is not the one. During the CPAC speech, he also said that he was yet to decide whether to sign the loyalty pledge Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel requires of GOP 2024 candidates to participate in the debates. According to Trump, he wouldn't endorse certain candidates running for the nomination.

Republicans Need to Change Their Voting Strategy

Trump's speech at CPAC also suggested that the Republicans need to change their strategy on early and mail-in voting. He claimed that Republicans had long excelled in those tactics but had spent years trying to convince conservatives that early and mail-in votes couldn't be trusted. Trump urged Republicans to beat Democrats at their own game by swamping the left with mail-in, early, and election day votes.

Changing the Republican Thinking

During the speech, Trump stated that the Republicans need to change their thinking. The comments came after the 2020 elections that saw the Democrats take over the presidency and gain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Trump cited Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona governor's race. There were delays in some parts of Maricopa County due to printer errors on Election Day, and Trump claimed that some Lake supporters did not wait in longer-than-expected lines, costing her votes.

Trump's Isolationist Posture

Trump asserted that he would steer the Republican Party toward a more isolationist posture. This position put him at odds with his former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, who has already launched her 2024 bid, and other potential Republican presidential contenders. According to Trump, the Republican Party will not go back to giving unlimited money to fight foreign endless wars while demanding cuts to veteran benefits and retirement benefits at home.

Trump's Criticism of Other Republicans

Trump took aim at several specific Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, former George W. Bush aide Karl Rove, and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. He said the GOP would never go back to being their party. Trump also suggested that some Republicans had argued for reforms to Social Security and Medicare as part of efforts to cut spending and reform government. He asserted that the party would not go back to people that want to destroy the Social Security system or cut Medicare.

Trump's Popularity at CPAC

Trump is popular at the annual conservative gathering, and during the CPAC, he was the first choice of the attendees as their favored presidential candidate. Trump concluded the CPAC gathering with his remarks as the 2024 presidential race begins to take shape, with several high-profile Republicans preparing to block Trump from winning the party's nomination for a third running in 2024, despite potential indictment, is not surprising given his previous statements and behavior. It is also not unusual for politicians to continue running for office while under investigation, as they maintain their innocence and argue that they should not be punished before a trial or conviction. However, Trump's refusal to commit to supporting the 2024 Republican nominee if he is not the one and his criticism of other Republicans show that he is still willing to disrupt the party and maintain his own political power.

Trump's call for Republicans to change their voting strategy and adopt mail-in and early voting is also interesting, as he had previously criticized these methods and claimed they were fraudulent during the 2020 elections. It remains to be seen whether Republican voters will follow his lead and adopt these tactics in future elections.

Overall, Trump's speech at CPAC suggests that he will continue to be a major player in Republican politics, even if he does not run for president in 2024. His refusal to back down in the face of investigations and his criticism of other Republicans show that he is still willing to challenge the party's establishment and maintain his own influence.

