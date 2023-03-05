Joe Biden's Bold Plan to Win Over Senior Voters and Protect Social Security and Medicare

Joe Biden has chosen to revisit one of the most significant moments of his career as he implements a new strategy for winning over senior voters. His charge that Republicans are endangering Social Security and Medicare is central to his political positioning as he aims to win re-election. However, with GOP presidential nominees having triumphed among seniors in each election since 2004, Biden faces a challenge in changing the views of the elderly regarding these programs. This post explores the obstacles facing Biden as he tries to recapture senior voters by painting Republicans as a threat to America's safety net for the elderly.

The 2012 Vice-Presidential Debate

During the 2012 vice-presidential debate, Biden engaged in an almost 11-minute discussion with GOP nominee Paul Ryan on Republican proposals to restructure Social Security and Medicare. Ryan had authored several of the plans himself, and Democrats believed that Biden had won the argument on stage. However, on Election Day, Ryan and GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney garnered greater support from white seniors and the elderly overall, as per exit polls.

Results and Polls

Polls consistently show that voters trust Democrats more than Republicans to protect Social Security and Medicare. Still, GOP presidential nominees have carried all seniors in every presidential election since 2004 and have achieved at least 58% support among white seniors in each of the past four contests, as per exit polls. Democrats have likewise struggled among older working adults aged 45-64, suggesting that affinity for the GOP's messages on other issues, particularly its resistance to cultural and racial change in the Donald Trump era, has outweighed their views on Social Security and Medicare.

Biden’s Strategy

Biden aims to regain the support of senior voters by depicting Republicans as threats to the two towers of America’s safety net for the elderly. Despite his efforts, he may find it difficult to change deeply ingrained grooves forged over many elections that place greater emphasis on cultural and racial issues. Biden's strategy represents a logical bookend to his focus on kitchen-table benefits for blue-collar workers, as he sees Social Security and Medicare as critical components of the economic security of financially vulnerable retirees.

Democrats’ Tradition of Defending Social Safety Nets

Generations of Democrats from Franklin Roosevelt to Hubert Humphrey and Tip O’Neill have portrayed themselves as defenders of the social safety net for seniors against Republicans who want to unravel it. Biden demonstrated his comfort in these shoes during his 2012 debate with Ryan. Ryan was an unwavering advocate of restructuring Social Security and Medicare to reduce costs over time. He was the main supporter of a conservative plan to convert Medicare into a system called “premium support,” where the government would provide recipients a fixed sum to purchase private insurance.

The Debate on Social Security and Medicare's Future

During the debate, moderator Martha Raddatz of ABC guided Biden and Ryan through a heated, but civil and substantive, discussion of Social Security and Medicare's future. Ryan insisted that changes were needed to maintain the programs' long-term viability and that current seniors and those near retirement would not see their benefits reduced. Biden openly appealed to the Democrats’ historical image as the protectors of these programs and condemned Ryan and the GOP for wanting to partially privatize them.

Hogan’s Perspective

Democratic pollster Matt Hogan, who helped conduct an extensive series of bipartisan polls during the 2022 campaign measuring attitudes among seniors for the AARP, noted that the debate over Social Security and Medicare helped crystallize whose side Biden is on versus whose side Republicans are on in a very effective way for him.

Changing Voter Views

The deeply ingrained views of senior voters make it challenging for Biden to change their perceptions of the GOP's stance on Social Security and Medicare. With the GOP having triumphed among seniors in every presidential election since 2004, Democrats face an uphill battle to win over this key voting bloc. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on seniors, both in terms of health and economic well-being. Biden's response to the pandemic and his plans to strengthen Social Security and Medicare may be critical factors in winning over senior voters in the upcoming election.

In addition to emphasizing his commitment to Social Security and Medicare, Biden has also focused on other issues that are important to seniors, such as access to affordable healthcare and prescription drugs, protecting retirement savings, and addressing age discrimination in the workplace. By addressing these issues, Biden hopes to appeal to seniors on a broader range of concerns and demonstrate his understanding of the challenges facing this demographic.

Overall, Biden's strategy for winning over senior voters centers on highlighting the GOP's threat to Social Security and Medicare and emphasizing his commitment to protecting these critical programs. While this message may resonate with some seniors, changing deeply ingrained voting patterns and perceptions of the GOP will be a significant challenge for Democrats in the upcoming election.

Reference:

ABC News. (2012, Oct 12). Vice Presidential Debate 2012: Joe Biden, Paul Ryan Spar on Medicare, Social Security [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/zmjSqVixA6Y

