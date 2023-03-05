Is Student Loan Forgiveness in Danger? What You Need to Know

Photo by Siora Photography on Unsplash

If you're one of the millions of Americans burdened with student loan debt, then you know how difficult it can be to keep up with payments. President Joe Biden's announcement of his plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans and to erase nearly half a trillion in debt came as a much-needed relief to many borrowers. However, conservative Supreme Court justices aren't so sure.

Supreme Court Justices Question Biden's Plan

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard two cases challenging the program, one brought by a group of Republican-led states and the other brought by two individuals who did not qualify for the full benefits of the forgiveness program. Many of the conservative justices were concerned with fairness, executive overreach and the mechanics of whether states could bring their suit.

However, one thing that surprised many was that Justice Amy Coney Barrett sounded like a potential swing vote. This means that there is still hope for borrowers who are eagerly waiting for some relief from their student loan debt.

Who Will Benefit from Debt Forgiveness?

Biden authorized up to $10,000 in federal debt forgiveness for most eligible borrowers and up to $20,000 total for borrowers who received a Pell grant while enrolled in college. This means that the program is focused on people from lower-income backgrounds trying to break into the middle class.

Interest in the forgiveness has been remarkable, with more than 40 million borrowers eligible. 26 million have applied so far, and 16 million have already been approved. These are people from every part of the country, a point the White House tried to make when it released a list of applicants by congressional district.

Why is Debt Forgiveness Important?

More than $1.6 trillion is owed in student loan debt, a compounding figure that has skyrocketed along with the cost of higher education. Taking on the debt is an investment, since graduates generally make more money than non-graduates. But debt can hound people for decades. Nearly a quarter of debt is owed by people age 50 and older.

Debt forgiveness is also an avenue to address racial inequality since Black graduates, in particular, tend to graduate with higher debt loads, making it harder for them to capitalize on their degree.

While Biden's proposal would be a big step, it is less complete than a congressionally approved program, and it would only take a bit out of the larger balance sheet and does nothing to address the root problem, which is the cost of college.

The Larger Problem Debt Forgiveness Won’t Solve

At arguments Tuesday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor was interested in the millions of people the potential debt forgiveness could affect. Many of them didn't have the same support lines during the pandemic that others had.

"They don't have friends or families or others who can help them make these payments," she said. Those debtors will suffer in ways others won't because of the pandemic, she said.

No matter what happens at the court, a pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments that has been in place for nearly three years for all borrowers will be ending at some point. It's time to start budgeting for the return of those long-deferred loan payments.

Will Congress Approve the Plan?

Chief Justice John Roberts pointed out during arguments that something that's going to affect so many people and cost so much money should, to the casual observer, come from Congress. "And if they haven't acted on it, then maybe that's a good lesson to say for the president or the administrative bureaucracy that it's not something they should undertake on their own," Roberts said.

The administration points to 9/11-era legislation they say allows the secretary of education to take great power and provide relief to student loan borrowers during a national emergency. However, the conservative justices argue that the COVID-19 pandemic does not qualify as a national emergency under this law.

Regardless of the Supreme Court's decision, the fate of the student loan forgiveness plan ultimately lies with Congress. Biden has called on Congress to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower, but this proposal has faced opposition from Republicans and even some Democrats.

Some argue that debt forgiveness would be unfair to those who have already paid off their loans or chose not to take on debt in the first place. Others argue that the cost of debt forgiveness would be too high and that the money could be better spent on other priorities, such as improving the affordability of higher education.

However, proponents of debt forgiveness argue that it would provide much-needed relief to millions of borrowers who are struggling to make ends meet, stimulate the economy by freeing up funds for other expenditures, and address longstanding issues of racial and economic inequality.

In the meantime, if you're a student loan borrower, it's important to stay informed about the latest developments and to start planning for the possibility that your loan payments may resume soon. Consider reaching out to your loan servicer for more information on your options, such as income-driven repayment plans or loan consolidation.

Reference:

ABC News. (2023, Mar 3). Here's why the student debt relief plan could be canceled [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/eNMar88BD_M