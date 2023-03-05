How Social Media Fuels Extremism, Leading To Violent Attacks on Jewish People and Public Officials Photo by dole777 on Unsplash

An alleged threat to kill Jewish government leaders in Michigan reflects two of the most dangerous, and interlocking, menaces in American politics and society – an alarming spike in antisemitism and escalating threats against elected officials. You might have seen this in the news recently, and it is a growing trend of intimidation and attacks targeting Jewish people. It’s happening at a time when extremists, who might once have been isolated, find affirmation and spurs to act from social media.

The impact is horrific, not only for those directly targeted but for the wider Jewish community. It makes people question their public service and threatens the security and peace of mind of millions of citizens whom extremists want to ostracize as outsiders in their own country.

The Growing Anti-Semitic Trend

Only a few years ago, top American officials would bemoan rising antisemitism in Europe and question whether the lessons of the Holocaust were being forgotten. Now it’s a growing and pernicious feature of US life. In certain political and social media circles – sometimes fueled by celebrities – antisemitic rhetoric that was once taboo seems to be filtering into accepted discourse, alongside conspiracy theories like QAnon.

The consequences run much deeper than this inhumanity. History shows that antisemitism, which is attractive to unhinged conspiracy theorists, is often an early warning sign or a symptom of deepening threats to democracy. The latest spate of incidents targeting Jewish Americans coincides with unprecedented attacks on the integrity of elections and the public officials who administer them.

Violence as a Political Tool

This is an age when political brutality isn’t just some remote theoretical possibility. Ex-President Donald Trump’s lies and incitement spilled over after the 2020 presidential election, when the US Capitol insurrection chillingly revealed that some Americans view violence as a legitimate tool to express their political grievances. The unrelenting lies about a stolen election, the currency that election deniers have on the right, and the endless propaganda on conservative television curate a festering pool of anger that influences those who are tempted to act on their own anti-democratic grievances.

Recent High-Profile Examples

The alleged threats against specifically Jewish officials in Michigan are only the most recent and high-profile example of a rising tide of antisemitism. San Francisco police arrested a man who allegedly made political statements and fired apparently blank rounds in a synagogue. Days earlier, a man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in New Jersey. In December, a 63-year-old man was assaulted in New York’s Central Park in what police called an antisemitic attack. These were just the latest in a string of antisemitic incidents that included incendiary tweets from Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, with whom Trump dined at Mar-a-Lago in November, alongside White supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Also last year, demonstrators were spotted giving the Nazi salute and holding banners targeting Jews on a Los Angeles bridge. Shocking antisemitic messages were also projected onto buildings in Jacksonville, Florida. In 2018, a mass shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11 people stunned the nation.

Antisemitism and Great Replacement Theory

It is not only operating in spaces online but in the fantasies and imaginations of people who are willing to then take action. Unfortunately, whether it is in Michigan or other parts of the country, we are seeing the confluence of anti-government, Covid and other conspiracy theories combined with antisemitism, and we see how this is animating people to action. Right-wing commentators muse about “Great Replacement Theory,” which posits that outsiders are coming to America to overwhelm its majority White population – a fantasy that has its roots in antisemitism but is now often applied to migrants.

Conclusion

These acts of violence and intimidation against Jewish people and government officials are a clear and present danger to democracy and the values that underpin it. Antisemitism and other forms of hate speech and discrimination must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all leaders, regardless of political affiliation. We must also work to promote understanding, tolerance, and respect for diversity, both online and offline, and ensure that our institutions and communities are inclusive and welcoming to all.

It is also vital that law enforcement agencies are provided with the resources and authority they need to investigate and prosecute hate crimes and other acts of violence, and to protect those who are targeted by extremist groups and individuals. At the same time, we must recognize that the roots of these problems go deeper than individual acts of violence or hate speech, and address the systemic issues that underlie them.

This includes addressing the economic and social factors that contribute to the sense of alienation and frustration that can fuel extremist ideologies, as well as the political polarization and disinformation that can amplify them. It also means promoting education and dialogue that can help people to understand and respect different cultures, religions, and perspectives.

Ultimately, the fight against antisemitism and other forms of hate speech and discrimination is a collective responsibility that requires the engagement and commitment of individuals, communities, and governments at all levels. Only by working together can we ensure that our society remains a place where all people, regardless of their background, can live in safety, dignity, and mutual respect.

