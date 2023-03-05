Trump Leading the 2024 Republican Nomination Race, Here's Why

Donald Trump Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Conservatives from all over the nation have gathered in Washington DC for the Conservative Political Action Conference. The conference is an opportunity for potential 2024 Republican presidential nominees to present themselves as the best candidate to lead the party in the upcoming election. One thing is clear from the polls, Donald Trump is the leading Republican nominee for 2024, although his lead is not prohibitive. He is ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by 15 points, which is notable for two reasons.

Trump's Standing in Polls is Statistically Significant

Most candidates in Trump’s position have gone on to win the nomination when they faced at least one major challenger. Take a look at all the candidates who were averaging at least 35% in past national primary polls in the first half of the year prior to the primary. Since 1972, about 75% of these candidates have gone on to win the nomination, with those polling between 35% and 50% at this stage of the primary campaign winning about 67% of the time.

It is crucial to note that Trump's current standing in the polls is statistically relevant, even though it is early. Name recognition is important to winning nominations and will likely be a strength for Trump, not a weakness. Past nominees from this group include President Gerald Ford in 1976, Vice President George H.W. Bush in 1988, and Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole in 1996.

DeSantis' Position and Polling History

DeSantis is polling at 29%, which is still significant. However, candidates in DeSantis’ position haven’t been nearly as successful. Since 1972, those polling between 20% and 35% have gone on to win their party nods about 40% of the time.

Trump's Growing Lead

What makes Trump's lead noteworthy is that it is growing. This is a change from where we had been for much of last year. After the Republicans’ underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, Trump’s once 40-point polling lead over DeSantis declined to 10 points on average. His share of GOP support dropped from north of 50% to about 40%. The reason was pretty clear: Much of the blame for the GOP’s historical midterm underperformance for an opposition party was laid at Trump’s feet.

Trump on the Campaign Trail

The most basic explanation for Trump's return to favor is that he's been back on the campaign trail, while DeSantis has just been dancing around a bid for the presidency. Trump's dominance of the press coverage during the 2016 Republican primary campaign was crucial in crowding out his competitors. Since the beginning of the year, Trump has received more mentions on Fox News than he did immediately after the midterm elections, while DeSantis’ mentions are down. By going out and campaigning, Trump can remind Republicans what they liked about him in the first place. The percentage of Republicans who now think he represents their best shot to win in 2024 is back up to above 40% in Marist surveys.

DeSantis and Haley

DeSantis has also had to deal with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley declaring her bid for the presidency. The twice-elected South Carolina governor is polling a little better than she previously was (though still below 10%), but that only further divides the non-Trump vote.

The Future

The question going forward is what happens if and when DeSantis formally announces a 2024 run? That could offer a real clue as to whether Trump remains the favorite until the first primary votes are cast. However, it is clear that at this point, Trump is the favorite as he holds a significant lead in the polls and has maintained a strong base of supporters. Additionally, Trump's brand of populist nationalism continues to resonate with a significant portion of the Republican electorate.

Another factor working in Trump's favor is the continued loyalty of Republican elected officials and party leaders. Despite the events of January 6th and Trump's impeachment, the vast majority of Republican politicians have remained supportive of the former president, and many have actively courted his endorsement.

Furthermore, Trump's continued control over the Republican Party machinery, including fundraising apparatus and donor networks, gives him a significant advantage over potential challengers. This control was on full display during the 2020 election, as Trump was able to raise and spend record amounts of money through his various political action committees and campaign organizations.

Finally, Trump's status as a political outsider and anti-establishment figure continues to be a major asset. Many Republican voters are deeply dissatisfied with the current crop of elected officials and are looking for a candidate who is willing to take on the party establishment and shake up the status quo. Trump, with his brash personality and willingness to buck convention, fits this bill perfectly.

Of course, there are still many unknowns and potential obstacles for Trump in his quest for the 2024 nomination. The former president will need to navigate ongoing legal and financial issues, as well as potential primary challenges from other candidates. Additionally, there is still the question of whether Trump can expand his support beyond his loyal base of supporters and win over more moderate and independent voters.

Despite these challenges, however, it is clear that Trump remains the favorite for the Republican nomination in 2024. His dominance of the polls, control of the party machinery, and anti-establishment appeal make him a formidable force that will be difficult for any challenger to overcome.

Reference:

David Pakman Show. (2023, Mar 3). Trump's lead EXPLODES over DeSantis in 2024 primary [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/qEYYk2BFOYM