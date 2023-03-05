Power Outages Leave Millions in the Dark Across US

Photo by Aleksandr Popov on Unsplash

Power outages have been a common occurrence across the United States this winter, with nearly one million customers across the Great Lakes, South and mid-Atlantic states still without power due to a powerful winter storm. While power crews are working hard to restore power, it's important for you to stay informed about the latest updates on the outage tracker.

Kentucky, Michigan, and Tennessee are the Hardest-Hit States

According to poweroutage.us, hundreds of thousands of customers remained without power in Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan on Saturday morning. Tens of thousands more were without power in Alabama, West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York as the storm moved east.

The Cause of Power Outages

Wet, heavy snow and high winds are the main reasons for the outages in southeastern Michigan. Detroit-based DTE warned customers that tree limbs, already weakened by last week's freezing rain and ice storm, could hit power lines and bring them down. The National Weather Service in Louisville called the storm "powerful and historic" with peak wind gusts of 60-80 mph.

Nashville Area and Tennessee

High winds in the Nashville area resulted in 52 broken power poles, causing massive power outages. Tennessee had wind gusts of 50-75 mph buffeting the region with Nashville reporting its strongest gust of 79 mph. In Tennessee, over 90,000 customers were without power, according to PowerOutage.us. Nashville Electric Service crews worked through the night and restored power to 73,000 customers, the company said on Saturday.

Kentucky

Kentucky Utilities reported more than 190,000 of its 1 million customers were without power on Saturday morning. Duke Energy, which supplies power to parts of the region, said it had more than 10,000 customers without power in Kentucky and Ohio and more than 3,700 without power in Indiana on Saturday. Nearly 3,700 were without power in North Carolina, the company said.

Crews Work to Restore Power

Crews continue to assess the damage, but with wind conditions improving, line technicians are "making good headway with repairs," according to Duke Energy. It's important to be patient and allow the power crews to restore power safely.

California

In north and central California, nearly 34,000 remain without power, according to poweroutage.us. The region has been hit by historic snowfalls with some residents in mountains east of Los Angeles stranded in their homes because snowplows couldn't handle the accumulations. It's important to stay informed about the latest updates from your local power company and weather service.

What You Can Do

While power crews work to restore power, there are some steps you can take to stay safe and warm. Dress warmly and stay indoors if possible, and be sure to only use generators and alternate heating sources in well-ventilated areas. If you must travel, be sure to take precautions and drive safely.

Stay Informed with the Latest Updates

Keep an eye on your local weather service and power outage tracker to stay informed about the latest updates. It's important to stay informed and take necessary precautions during power outages.

Conclusion

Power outages can be a major inconvenience, but it's important to remember that power crews are working hard to restore power to affected areas. By staying informed about the latest updates and taking necessary precautions, you can stay safe and warm during this winter storm.

