Supreme Court Raises Questions on Biden’s Student Loan Plan - What You Need to Know

The Supreme Court recently held discussions about President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan. During the hearing, the justices explored the definition of relevant statutory language and questioned the plaintiffs' standing to sue, as well as constitutional issues concerning the separation of powers. However, the conservative justices also inquired about the concept of fairness, specifically the fairness of the government's plan.

Chief Justice John Roberts raised a hypothetical scenario in which two high school graduates cannot afford college. One chooses to take out a loan to go to college, while the other takes out a loan to start a lawn care service. The individual who goes to college statistically has a better chance of financial success, and the government's plan would allow them to avoid repaying their student loan. In contrast, the person who started the lawn care business would still have to repay their loan.

Roberts' line of questioning appears to be purely political, and it is not the court's place to judge the fairness of policies. Furthermore, the chief justice acknowledged that his views on fairness do not count. So why is he concerned about fairness in the government's plan? Roberts is attempting to fit the political debate about fairness into the court's "major questions" doctrine.

The "major questions" doctrine has become a favorite tool of the court's conservative supermajority to undermine executive branch actions it dislikes. The doctrine states that agency regulations of "vast economic and political significance" must be specifically authorized by Congress.

The court has applied the "major questions" doctrine in recent cases, such as striking down the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for big employers, pandemic eviction moratorium, and not-yet-proposed regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions at power plants. The doctrine is based on a concern about the separation of powers, namely, that Congress is the appropriate venue for the adoption of economically and politically significant regulatory actions.

However, the student loan forgiveness program has a solid basis in terms of statutory authorization. The HEROES Act of 2003 enables the secretary of education to waive or modify the terms of student loans held by the federal government during a declared national emergency, which includes the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the Supreme Court's hearing raises important questions about fairness and the separation of powers. However, the student loan forgiveness program has a strong legal foundation, and the concerns about fairness may be better addressed through legislative action.

