Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Algeria and Benin for Vital Security Meetings!

Under Secretary of State Bonnie D. Jenkins Photo by usmission.gov

If you're interested in international security and nonproliferation issues, you're in for a treat! Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will be travelling to Algeria and Benin from March 4th to 9th for meetings on a range of security, nonproliferation, and arms control issues.

Meeting with Senior Government Officials in Algiers, Algeria

From March 5-7, Under Secretary Jenkins will be in Algiers, Algeria, where she will be meeting with senior government officials to discuss issues of mutual concern. Specifically, they will be discussing efforts to deepen bilateral security cooperation to address shared regional security challenges. In addition, the Under Secretary will be meeting with Ambassadors from likeminded diplomatic missions in Algiers to discuss regional security issues.

This is an exciting opportunity for the US and Algeria to strengthen their relationship and find new ways to work together towards a more secure future.

Professionalization and Capacity Building Assistance in Cotonou, Benin

On March 7-9, Under Secretary Jenkins will be in Cotonou, Benin where she will meet with senior government and military officials to discuss expanding professionalization and capacity building assistance to Benin's military and security forces. The goal of this assistance is to promote domestic and regional security and stability.

The Under Secretary will also receive a briefing on U.S. support to safeguard conventional arms stockpiles. This is an important issue for both countries, as it ensures that weapons are not falling into the wrong hands and creating chaos and instability.

In addition, Under Secretary Jenkins will showcase the shared commitment of the United States and Benin in expanding the role of women in all aspects of peacebuilding through international Women, Peace and Security efforts. This is a crucial component of building a more peaceful and stable world.

Why This Trip Matters

This trip is important for a number of reasons.

It demonstrates the United States' commitment to promoting international security and nonproliferation. By engaging with countries like Algeria and Benin, the US can help to build stronger partnerships and find new ways to address shared challenges.

This trip highlights the importance of capacity building and professionalization in promoting security and stability. By providing assistance and training to military and security forces, the US can help to ensure that these forces are better equipped to handle a range of security challenges.

This trip underscores the importance of promoting the role of women in peacebuilding. Women have an important role to play in promoting stability and security, and it's crucial that we work to ensure that their voices are heard.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins' upcoming trip to Algeria and Benin is an important opportunity for the US to engage with these countries on a range of security, nonproliferation, and arms control issues. By building stronger partnerships and promoting capacity building, we can work together towards a more secure and peaceful future.

Reference: https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-jenkins-travels-to-algeria-and-benin-march-5-9/