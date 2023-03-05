Record Funding for Montana's Public Schools: Governor Gianforte Signs Historic Bill

Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash

Montana's public schools are set to receive a record level of funding as Governor Greg Gianforte signs a bill to increase the state's K-12 BASE aid funding by $85.6 million for the fiscal year 2025 biennium. The funding measure is a part of the governor's Budget for Montana Families and a critical part of his pro-student, pro-parent, pro-teacher education agenda for 2023. This historic investment in Montana's K-12 public education system is sponsored by Representative David Bedey, R-Hamilton, and has received widespread support.

A Step Towards a Brighter Future

This funding measure is an excellent step towards providing a brighter future for Montana's students. The record funding will ensure that Montana's public schools can provide an exceptional learning environment that nurtures young minds, fosters social development, and helps students reach their full potential.

The governor outlined his education priorities in his 2023 State of the State address, emphasizing the importance of individualized learning, civics education, and innovative approaches to education. This investment in Montana's K-12 public education system is a significant milestone in achieving these priorities.

Strong Support from Legislature and Governor

The governor's Budget for Montana Families and Representative David Bedey's sponsorship of the funding measure have received strong support from the legislature and the governor. The collaboration between these entities has allowed for the timely passage of this bill, ensuring that Montana's public schools receive the funding they need to provide exceptional education.

Rep. Bedey: An Honor to Carry the School Funding Bill

Representative David Bedey expressed his honor in carrying the school funding bill and working with students and teachers as Governor Gianforte signed it into law. The bill's early passage in the session is a testament to the legislature and the governor's commitment to providing strong funding for Montana's public schools.

Governor's Pro-Student, Pro-Parent, Pro-Teacher Education Agenda for 2023

Governor Gianforte's pro-student, pro-parent, pro-teacher education agenda for 2023 aims to provide individualized learning, civics education, and other innovative approaches to education. This agenda recognizes the importance of parental involvement in their children's education and ensuring teachers have the necessary resources to help Montana's kids thrive.

TEACH Act: Incentives for School Districts to Increase Starting Teacher Pay

In 2021, Governor Gianforte championed and signed into law the TEACH Act, which provides incentives for school districts to increase starting teacher pay. The TEACH Act raised the starting teacher pay for nearly 500 teachers in Montana public schools in its first year.

The governor's Budget for Montana Families increases funding for the TEACH Act by 40 percent, which is currently before the Montana Legislature. This increase in funding will provide even more incentives for school districts to raise starting teacher pay, attracting more talented individuals to Montana's public schools.

Record Funding: Never Before Have Our Public Schools Been Better Funded Than They Are Today

Governor Gianforte signed the funding measure into law at Smith Elementary School, where he expressed his excitement about the record funding levels. "Never before have our public schools been better funded than they are today," the governor said. This investment in Montana's K-12 public education system is a significant milestone in providing an excellent education for Montana's students.

Governor Gianforte Reads The Gruffalo to Kindergartners

Gov. Gianforte reads The Gruffalo to kindergartners after signing the bill to provide record funding for K-12 public schools Photo by mt.gov

After signing the bill, Governor Gianforte spent time reading The Gruffalo to students in Mrs. Amy Hasselbach's kindergarten class. Mrs. Hasselbach was recognized as December's Teacher of the Month in the area. This fun and interactive activity highlights the governor's commitment to education and his belief in the importance of promoting literacy at an early age.

Gov. Gianforte, after signing HB 15, hands signing pens to Smith Elementary School kindergarten teacher Amy Hasselbach and Rep. David Bedey Photo by mt.gov

Conclusion

The record funding for Montana's K-12 public education system is a critical investment in the state's future. The collaboration between the governor, legislature, and Representative Bedey has resulted in the timely passage of this funding measure, ensuring that Montana's public schools can provide exceptional education to students. The governor's pro-student, pro-parent, pro-teacher education agenda for 2023 and the TEACH Act are additional initiatives that underscore his commitment to education in Montana. With this historic investment, Montana's students are well-positioned to achieve their full potential and succeed in a rapidly changing world.

