Record Funding for Montana's Public Schools: Governor Gianforte Signs Historic Bill

Spark News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9AMF_0l8Hf7Yz00
Photo byErika FletcheronUnsplash

Montana's public schools are set to receive a record level of funding as Governor Greg Gianforte signs a bill to increase the state's K-12 BASE aid funding by $85.6 million for the fiscal year 2025 biennium. The funding measure is a part of the governor's Budget for Montana Families and a critical part of his pro-student, pro-parent, pro-teacher education agenda for 2023. This historic investment in Montana's K-12 public education system is sponsored by Representative David Bedey, R-Hamilton, and has received widespread support.

A Step Towards a Brighter Future

This funding measure is an excellent step towards providing a brighter future for Montana's students. The record funding will ensure that Montana's public schools can provide an exceptional learning environment that nurtures young minds, fosters social development, and helps students reach their full potential.

The governor outlined his education priorities in his 2023 State of the State address, emphasizing the importance of individualized learning, civics education, and innovative approaches to education. This investment in Montana's K-12 public education system is a significant milestone in achieving these priorities.

Strong Support from Legislature and Governor

The governor's Budget for Montana Families and Representative David Bedey's sponsorship of the funding measure have received strong support from the legislature and the governor. The collaboration between these entities has allowed for the timely passage of this bill, ensuring that Montana's public schools receive the funding they need to provide exceptional education.

Rep. Bedey: An Honor to Carry the School Funding Bill

Representative David Bedey expressed his honor in carrying the school funding bill and working with students and teachers as Governor Gianforte signed it into law. The bill's early passage in the session is a testament to the legislature and the governor's commitment to providing strong funding for Montana's public schools.

Governor's Pro-Student, Pro-Parent, Pro-Teacher Education Agenda for 2023

Governor Gianforte's pro-student, pro-parent, pro-teacher education agenda for 2023 aims to provide individualized learning, civics education, and other innovative approaches to education. This agenda recognizes the importance of parental involvement in their children's education and ensuring teachers have the necessary resources to help Montana's kids thrive.

TEACH Act: Incentives for School Districts to Increase Starting Teacher Pay

In 2021, Governor Gianforte championed and signed into law the TEACH Act, which provides incentives for school districts to increase starting teacher pay. The TEACH Act raised the starting teacher pay for nearly 500 teachers in Montana public schools in its first year.

The governor's Budget for Montana Families increases funding for the TEACH Act by 40 percent, which is currently before the Montana Legislature. This increase in funding will provide even more incentives for school districts to raise starting teacher pay, attracting more talented individuals to Montana's public schools.

Record Funding: Never Before Have Our Public Schools Been Better Funded Than They Are Today

Governor Gianforte signed the funding measure into law at Smith Elementary School, where he expressed his excitement about the record funding levels. "Never before have our public schools been better funded than they are today," the governor said. This investment in Montana's K-12 public education system is a significant milestone in providing an excellent education for Montana's students.

Governor Gianforte Reads The Gruffalo to Kindergartners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkPQ6_0l8Hf7Yz00
Gov. Gianforte reads The Gruffalo to kindergartners after signing the bill to provide record funding for K-12 public schoolsPhoto bymt.gov

After signing the bill, Governor Gianforte spent time reading The Gruffalo to students in Mrs. Amy Hasselbach's kindergarten class. Mrs. Hasselbach was recognized as December's Teacher of the Month in the area. This fun and interactive activity highlights the governor's commitment to education and his belief in the importance of promoting literacy at an early age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23F6xK_0l8Hf7Yz00
Gov. Gianforte, after signing HB 15, hands signing pens to Smith Elementary School kindergarten teacher Amy Hasselbach and Rep. David BedeyPhoto bymt.gov

Conclusion

The record funding for Montana's K-12 public education system is a critical investment in the state's future. The collaboration between the governor, legislature, and Representative Bedey has resulted in the timely passage of this funding measure, ensuring that Montana's public schools can provide exceptional education to students. The governor's pro-student, pro-parent, pro-teacher education agenda for 2023 and the TEACH Act are additional initiatives that underscore his commitment to education in Montana. With this historic investment, Montana's students are well-positioned to achieve their full potential and succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Reference

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Montana# Funding# Schools# Governor Gianforte# Bill

Comments / 7

Published by

I’m Your Humble Source of Local News and Updates Across the USA. Follow Me.

N/A
2K followers

More from Spark News

Florida State

Why New Yorkers Are Flocking to Florida: A Closer Look at the Migration Trend

Are you a New Yorker looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy warmer weather, pristine beaches, and a more affordable lifestyle? If so, you're not alone. In recent years, Florida has emerged as a top destination for people looking to relocate, and New Yorkers are leading the charge.

Read full story

Economic Census 2022: Time is Running Out - Respond Before the March 15 Deadline

The deadline for responding to the 2022 Economic Census is just around the corner - March 15, 2023. Have you responded yet? If not, let us tell you why it’s important that you do.

Read full story

Faith Leaders in NY Support an Unemployment Bridge Program to Provide Aid to Excluded Workers, Including Freelancers

Faith leaders in New York are coming together to push for the expansion of unemployment benefits to those who do not qualify for federal aid. The so-called unemployment bridge program would provide much-needed support to freelancers, undocumented workers, and people who have been in prison who did not receive unemployment assistance.

Read full story
New York City, NY

How the Taxi and Limousine Commission Decision Will Benefit Uber and Lyft Drivers in New York City

If you're a frequent Uber or Lyft rider in New York City, you might notice a slight increase in your ride fare starting next week. But, there's no need to worry because this means that drivers will be taking home a higher paycheck, thanks to a recent decision made by the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). Here's what you need to know.

Read full story

New Study Suggests Quality of Education Could Be Responsible for Decline in American IQ Scores

A recent study has revealed that Americans' average IQ is declining, breaking a trend that has been consistent for nearly 100 years. The study's authors suggest that the quality of education may be playing a role in reversing the IQ gains of previous generations.

Read full story

Consumers Turn Away From Unconventional Brand Names

If you’re a marketer looking to create a catchy and memorable brand name by misspelling a real word, you might want to think twice. A new study published in the Journal of Marketing shows that consumers are not fans of this tactic.

Read full story

How Silicon, Gold, and Copper Can Be Used Against Covid 19

Amid the worldwide struggle to curb the spread of COVID-19, a new study by Curtin University in Western Australia has discovered a breakthrough. Researchers have found that silicon, gold, and copper can trap and deactivate the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. The study also revealed that electric fields can destroy these proteins, which could potentially kill the virus.

Read full story

Bumblebees Learn From Each Other in Ways Similar to Humans

Bumblebees have always been known for their exceptional intelligence and intricate social behavior, and now, a new study conducted by scientists at Queen Mary University of London has further proved this. The study has shown that bumblebees can learn to solve puzzles by watching other bees, just like humans, primates, and birds do. In this post, we will delve deeper into the study and explore its findings.

Read full story

Study Reveals Women with Chest Pain Receive Different Care Than Men

Women experiencing acute chest pain receive different levels of care compared to men, according to a recent study conducted by researchers from Monash University, Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, and The Alfred Hospital in Australia. The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that women with acute chest pain were less likely to receive care that followed guidelines in both prehospital and hospital settings, highlighting the need for strategies to reduce gender disparities in healthcare.

Read full story

New Research Highlights the Urgency of Addressing Plastic Pollution in Our Oceans

Plastic pollution in our oceans is an issue we’ve heard about for years. We’ve been told about the increasing number of plastic pieces floating in our oceans, but it turns out we may have underestimated just how bad the situation is. According to a recent report by the 5 Gyres Institute, the volume of plastic pollution in our oceans has grown exponentially since the turn of the century.

Read full story

Private Messages Reveal Tucker Carlson’s Complex Views About Donald Trump, While Fox News Faces a Lawsuit

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has displayed a range of attitudes towards former President Donald Trump and his supporters recently. This has been showcased amid reports over his controversial coverage of the Capitol riot on January 6, and private emails brought to light as part of a lawsuit. Carlson has used two episodes of his prime-time show to defend the actions of Trump supporters, while simultaneously displaying apparent contempt for the former President himself in private messages. While Carlson has publicly stated that the 2020 presidential election was a betrayal of democracy, he has also criticized pro-Trump lawyers for promoting theories about voter fraud. The ongoing legal battle between Dominion and Fox News has also been linked to these issues. Fox News is currently facing accusations of defamation, as Dominion alleges the broadcaster aired knowingly false conspiracy theories about the company's role in the election.

Read full story

White House and Lawmakers Condemn Tucker Carlson's Coverage of Capitol Riot

The White House and lawmakers from both parties have condemned Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his coverage of the January 6 Capitol riot. Carlson has faced criticism for his depiction of the event as a peaceful protest, despite the violent and deadly nature of the attack.

Read full story
1 comments

Governor Urges New Yorkers to Help Earthquake Victims in Türkiye and Syria

On February 6, devastating earthquakes shook Türkiye and Syria, leaving behind a trail of destruction and loss of life. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Chobani's CEO and founder, Hamdi Ulukaya, are calling on all New Yorkers to support the earthquake relief efforts. Here's everything you need to know about the fundraising efforts and how you can help.

Read full story

March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Learn About the Importance of Regular Screenings and How to Lower Your Risk

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the New York State Department of Health wants you to know about the importance of regular colorectal cancer screenings. Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in New York, and it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for adults in the state. However, regular screening can improve health outcomes by detecting and removing polyps before they become cancerous.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota Governor Issues Executive Order to Protect and Support Access to Gender-Affirming Healthcare

Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order to protect and support access to gender-affirming health care across the state. The order was issued to safeguard individuals providing, seeking, or obtaining gender-affirming health care services in Minnesota. In this blog post, we’ll break down what this order entails and what it means for Minnesotans.

Read full story

What to Expect from Biden's Annual Budget Outline and How Republicans Plan to Respond

President Joe Biden is set to release his annual budget outline on Thursday. While the details of his proposals have yet to be announced, there are already some hints about what he intends to achieve. For starters, he plans to maintain the US as the “arsenal of democracy” by increasing the Pentagon budget, all while reducing the budget deficit by almost $3 trillion over the next decade. He also intends to cut down the national debt, and the unsustainable path of Medicare and Social Security. However, he promises not to raise taxes on anyone who makes less than $400,000 per year.

Read full story
California State

Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Announces Run for Congress in California's 30th District

If you're a fan of the hit '90s sitcom "Boy Meets World," then you'll be thrilled to hear that Ben Savage, the actor who played the lead role of Cory Matthews, is running for Congress as a Democrat. The announcement came this week after Savage filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run for California's 30th District seat. In this article, we'll delve deeper into Savage's campaign, his reasons for running, and what his platform entails.

Read full story
New York City, NY

FBI to Give $250K Reward for Tips on Times Square Bombing Suspect

Have you ever heard of the 2008 bombing of the US Armed Forces recruiting station in Times Square? If not, let me tell you about it. On March 6, 2008, a bomb exploded at the Times Square US Armed Forces recruiting station. Although no one was injured, it could have caused significant casualties if people had been close to the blast. The FBI has been investigating this unsolved bombing for 15 years and they need your help to identify the person or persons responsible.

Read full story
Queens, NY

14 Cats Found Dead in Queens: NYPD and ASPCA Investigating Possible Animal Cruelty Case

If you're an animal lover in Queens, New York, this recent news might make you feel sad and angry. Over the weekend, the lifeless bodies of 14 cats were discovered behind a non-residential building in Howard Beach, Queens. This news has left pet owners and animal advocates concerned, and rightfully so.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Unveils 24/7 Center for Asylum Seekers: Here’s What You Need to Know

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday morning that the city will be opening a 24/7 asylum seeker arrival center to help migrants access the support and services they need. This move comes in response to the ongoing migrant crisis, with nearly 50,000 migrants having gone through the system since last spring, and over 30,000 currently in the city's care.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy