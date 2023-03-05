Summerlin Parkway: Long-Term Lane Restriction Alert

Photo by Eduardo Soares on Unsplash

If you frequently use State Route 613 (Summerlin Parkway) in Las Vegas, Nevada, you might have noticed the ongoing improvement project that started last month. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is making several improvements to enhance the safety, mobility, landscaping, and aesthetics along the corridor between Buffalo Dr. and CC-215. While these improvements are much needed, they also come with a long-term lane restriction that you need to be aware of.

What is the Long-Term Lane Restriction?

As part of the Summerlin Parkway improvement project, the eastbound SR 613 will be reduced to one lane between CC-215 and Anasazi Dr. The restriction is necessary for pavement and guardrail repairs. The lane reduction will cause some inconvenience to motorists, but it is essential to ensure a smooth and safe driving experience in the long run.

Photo by dot.nv.gov

How Long Will the Lane Restriction Last?

The lane restriction on SR 613 will last until August, which means that you will have to drive through the construction zone for several months. However, it's important to keep in mind that construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors, so it's best to keep an eye on the latest updates.

Why is the Improvement Project Necessary?

The Summerlin Parkway improvement project is crucial to ensure the safety and mobility of the motorists using the corridor. The project includes resurfacing and repairing the roadway, installing new LED lighting, replacing overhead sign structures, and improving barrier rails. The new LED lighting will improve visibility at night, and the improved barrier rails will enhance safety and reduce the risk of accidents.

How Can You Ensure Safe Driving Through the Work Zone?

Driving through a work zone requires extra caution and attention to ensure the safety of yourself and others on the road. Here are some tips to keep in mind while driving through the Summerlin Parkway work zone:

Slow down and obey the reduced speed limit of 55 MPH in the work zone.

Pay attention to the signs and traffic cones marking the work zone.

Stay in your lane and avoid changing lanes unnecessarily.

Keep a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you.

Use alternate detour routes if possible to avoid the work zone.

Check the latest state highway conditions on www.nvroads.com or by calling 511 before driving.

How is NDOT Informing the Public About the Work Zone?

NDOT is committed to informing the public about planned highway restrictions and construction updates. The department works with Waze to provide real-time traffic information to motorists. You can also check the latest updates on the NDOT website or by calling the hotline number.

Conclusion

While the long-term lane restriction on State Route 613 may cause some inconvenience to motorists, it's essential to keep in mind that it's part of an improvement project that will enhance the safety and mobility of the corridor. By following the tips mentioned above, you can ensure a safe and smooth driving experience through the Summerlin Parkway work zone. Stay informed about the latest updates and construction schedules to plan your commute accordingly.

