Protect Your Dogs Now: Animal Services Suspends Services Due to Life-Threatening Bacteria Outbreak

Miami-Dade County Animal Services (Animal Services) is currently managing a critical outbreak of Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus, a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacterial agent that can cause hemorrhagic pneumonia in dogs. This bacteria can occasionally cause disease in people and other animals, although the occurrence is low. In light of this situation, Animal Services is taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of the bacteria and is urging dog owners to do the same.

What is Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus?

Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus is a bacterial agent that can cause severe respiratory infections in dogs, including hemorrhagic pneumonia. Dogs that are brought to the shelter are at high risk of contracting the bacteria, and if left untreated, it can lead to sudden death.

Temporary Suspension of Some Public Services

To prevent the spread of the bacteria, Animal Services is temporarily suspending some public services, including Wellness Clinic, response to service requests for stray dogs at large and stray dog pickups. However, adoption and TNVR services remain open. Adopters are urgently needed to help get healthy pets into loving homes.

Symptoms to Watch Out For

Pet parents should watch for symptoms including fever, lethargy, coughing (with or without blood), mucopurulent or bloody nasal discharge, hemorrhagic pneumonia, and in some cases sudden death. If you believe your pet is exhibiting symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately for further recommendations and treatment.

Treatment

There is no vaccine for Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus. The preferred treatment is with a 7-day course of Cephalosporins. The second preferred line of antibiotics are penicillins. This bacteria is resistant to fluoroquinolone antibiotics; therefore, they should not be used in the treatment of this disease.

How Can You Help?

To keep the bacteria from spreading, Animal Services is asking the community to assist by fostering and taking as many pets out of the shelter as possible. To become a foster, please visit the Animal Services Department website or email ASDFoster@miamidade.gov .

Protecting Your Dog

To protect your dog, it's essential to keep them away from other dogs that may be infected. Avoid crowded areas like dog parks, daycare centers, and pet stores. If you notice any symptoms in your dog, take them to a veterinarian immediately.

How to Get More Information

For more information on how to protect your dog, visit the Animal Services website or call 311.

Conclusion

Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus is a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacterial agent that can cause severe respiratory infections in dogs. To prevent the spread of this bacteria, Animal Services is temporarily suspending some public services, urging pet owners to take necessary measures, and asking the community to assist by fostering and taking as many pets out of the shelter as possible. By working together, we can help protect our beloved pets from this dangerous outbreak.

