Baldwin County Booms with New Jobs: Discover the Thriving Industrial Landscape Today!

Photo by Saulo Mohana on Unsplash

Baldwin County has been experiencing tremendous growth in recent years, thanks to the efforts of the Development Authority. The Authority has been working hard to attract new businesses and help existing ones expand, leading to the creation of hundreds of jobs throughout the county. In this article, we will explore how the Development Authority is spearheading workforce development and making strides in economic development.

New Companies and Job Creation

Over the past few years, the Development Authority has assisted multiple companies who have relocated to Baldwin County, bringing with them hundreds of jobs and more than $10 million in investment. Two of these companies are Fireline Inc. and Fouts Brothers/Smyrna Truck, both of which have made significant contributions to the county's economy since 2020.

Local Industry Expansion

The Authority is also assisting seven local industries that are in the midst of expansions. One of these expansions, ongoing since last year, added 200 jobs to the local industrial landscape alone. This growth has not only provided more job opportunities but also contributed to the economic stability of the county.

Support for Higher Education

The Authority has been actively involved in supporting higher education in the county as well. It has provided debt refinancing for colleges and universities, interfaced with job training programs for new hires, and provided material support on grant applications for other business ventures. These efforts have strengthened the industrial base in Baldwin County, creating a more diversified and sustainable economy.

Workforce Development Advancement

The Development Authority has spearheaded a team to address the most urgent need in economic development: workforce development advancement. The team includes representatives from Central Georgia Technical College, Georgia Military College, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Baldwin High School College and Career Academy, and the Authority itself. They meet with company leaders to help streamline and shape curriculum, providing a feeder program of future employees who can train and obtain the skills needed to accelerate their entrance into the workforce based on company needs.

Meet the Development Authority

The Development Authority is led by Chair Sharon Seymour, Vice Chair Derek Williams, Secretary Mac Patel, Treasurer Greg Tyson, Dr. Noris Price, Tyrone Evans, and Edward Walker, along with ex-officio member and City of Milledgeville Liaison Walter Reynolds and Baldwin County Liaison and Commission Vice Chair Johnny Westmoreland. They work together to ensure Baldwin County continues to grow and thrive economically.

Attend the Meetings

If you want to learn more about the Development Authority and their efforts, you can attend their monthly meetings. They meet at 8:30 a.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at The Economic Development Center located at 105 E. Hancock St. The meetings are open, and the public is invited to attend.

Conclusion

Baldwin County is experiencing a period of growth and expansion, thanks to the efforts of the Development Authority. Their work in attracting new businesses and helping existing ones expand has led to the creation of hundreds of jobs throughout the county. By supporting higher education and spearheading workforce development advancement, the Authority is ensuring a sustainable and diversified industrial base for the county's future. Attend their meetings to learn more about their efforts and how you can get involved in supporting Baldwin County's economic development.

