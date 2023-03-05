Revitalization of Central State Hospital Brings Jobs and Businesses

Photo by Samuel Scalzo on Unsplash

Are you familiar with Central State Hospital (CSH) in Milledgeville, Georgia? Once a thriving mental health institution that housed over 12,000 clients and employed thousands of staff, the hospital's patient population has drastically reduced since the 1960s. With many of the buildings no longer in use, the Central State Hospital Local Redevelopment Authority (CSHLRA) was established by the Georgia General Assembly to facilitate the repurposing of the 2200-acre campus and over 200 buildings. The CSHLRA has recently completed its tenth year of operation, and the results are impressive.

A Brief History of Central State Hospital

CSH was once a self-contained city with a network of roads, utilities, warehouse and kitchen facilities, and support apparatus for the massive complex's smooth functioning. However, the decentralization of mental health services and the development of new treatment methods reduced the patient population to less than 200 forensic mental health clients served today. As a result, many state agencies on the campus, including the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities, Department of Corrections, Board of Pardons and Parole, Georgia State Patrol, and Department of Veterans Services, have declared many buildings as surplus.

Redevelopment Efforts

Over the last ten years, the CSHLRA has worked with the Baldwin County Commission and the City of Milledgeville to invest $175 million in the CSH campus, creating over 700 jobs. The Georgia War Veterans Home recently completed a Traumatic Brain Injury and PTSD facility, and the new Treatment Mall behind the Cook Building is now operational. State Patrol Post 33 has a new headquarters on Carl Vinson Road.

Private investors have also shown interest in the campus's development, with Correct Life, LLC being one of the pioneers with their $20 million 280-bed geriatric facility, the Bostick Nursing Center. The success of the nursing home paved the way for over 25 other private businesses to invest in the campus. Peach State Kitchen, LLC, currently producing around 30,000 meals per day, underwent a $10 million renovation of the Parham Kitchen Facility and plans for further expansion.

Community and Heritage Spaces

The Georgia Old Capitol Heritage Center purchased the old CSH Depot and is currently renovating the space for museum displays and community activities. They also have their offices and offer programming in a renovated house adjacent to the Depot. Georgia Military College acquired the CSH Auditorium and several other properties to meet the needs of their expanding student population.

The former Chapel of All Faiths on Swint Avenue is now the Grove Events Center, available to the public for weddings, funerals, receptions, reunions, and other events.

Further Development

In 2022, a private middle Georgia developer purchased the 157-acre tract across Vinson Highway from the main CSH campus. The property contained 52 structures previously used for staff housing. The developer has been renovating and re-roofing these homes to make them single-family residences.

The Authority has been successful in its role as a catalyst for jobs and investment on the campus, creating additional energy and excitement about this section of the community. However, there is still much work to do.

Conclusion

The CSHLRA's efforts have successfully revitalized the former Central State Hospital campus, attracting private investors and creating jobs for the community. The redevelopment of this space as a center for healthcare, education, and heritage has breathed new life into the area. With new projects and further development on the horizon, the future looks bright for this historic and important section of Georgia.

