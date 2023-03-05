Bronx Grandmother Indicted for Stabbing 7-Year-Old Granddaughter

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

A tragic incident occurred in the Bronx recently, leaving a 7-year-old girl in critical condition after being stabbed by her own grandmother. The victim is currently in a medically induced coma, and her sister witnessed the horrific incident. In this blog post, we will discuss the details of the incident, the charges against the defendant, and what steps are being taken to support the victim and her family.

The Incident

On February 21, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the victim's uncle was awakened by her sister's screams. He found the 7-year-old girl covered in blood and called the police. The victim had multiple stab wounds to her neck, throat, and body, as well as head injuries and a skull fracture. She is currently in a medically induced coma due to significant blood loss and brain bleeding.

The Charges

The defendant, Maritza Yauger, 65, of Clinton Avenue in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, was indicted for attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of first-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. Yauger was arraigned before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Naita Semaj-Williams and was remanded. She is due back in court on April 10, 2023.

Support for the Victim

District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said, "We are hoping for a speedy recovery and will do everything we can to make sure these girls get the support they will need to deal with the trauma." The victim's family is undoubtedly going through a difficult time, and the community is rallying behind them to provide support. The victim is receiving care at a local hospital, and professionals are working to ensure she receives the best treatment possible.

The Prosecution

Assistant District Attorneys Siobhan McHale and Rachael Baughman are prosecuting the case. The case is under the supervision of Johanna Hernandez, Deputy Chief of the Child Abuse/Sex Crimes Bureau, and Mimi Mairs, Chief of the Child Abuse/Sex Crimes Bureau. The overall supervision is under Adrienne Giunta, Deputy Chief of Special Victims Division, and Joseph Muroff, Chief of Special Victims Division.

Conclusion

The Bronx community has been shocked by the recent incident involving a grandmother stabbing her granddaughter. It is a tragedy that no one should ever have to endure. The victim's family and the community are coming together to support the young girl and her sister. The defendant has been charged, and the prosecution is moving forward with the case. We hope that justice will be served, and the victim and her family will receive the support they need during this difficult time.

