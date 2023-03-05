Ohio Department of Insurance Issues Scam Alert for Medicare Beneficiaries

Photo by Lindsey LaMont on Unsplash

As a Medicare beneficiary in Ohio, it's important to be aware of the latest scams that are targeting seniors in the state. The Ohio Department of Insurance (ODI) has issued a scam alert to warn Ohioans on Medicare about a recent telephone scam that involves scammers posing as government employees to steal personal information.

The "New Medicare Card" Scam

The scammers are calling their intended victims and posing as employees of the Social Security Administration, Medicare, and even the Ohio Department of Insurance. They tell the person that they need a new Medicare card or that they need to turn in their paper card for a plastic card. Then, they ask for the person's personal information, including Medicare, Social Security, bank account, and credit card numbers.

It's important to note that government agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, Medicare, and the Ohio Department of Insurance, do not cold call Ohioans on Medicare. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from one of these agencies, it's most likely a scam.

How to Protect Yourself

Here are some tips to protect yourself from the "New Medicare Card" scam and other similar scams:

Never give personal information, including Medicare, Social Security, bank account, and credit card numbers, to anyone who contacts you unsolicited by telephone, email, text, or in person, such as door-to-door sales. Know that Medicare will never call you to sell anything, visit your home, or enroll you over the phone unless you called first. Keep in mind that Medicare or Medicare health plans will only call and request personal information if you are a plan member or you called and left a message.

What to Do If You Suspect a Scam

If you suspect or have been victimized by a Medicare scam, you should contact the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-488-6070 or visit proseniors.org. The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol is a program that provides education and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries to help prevent, detect, and report Medicare fraud.

Get Answers to Your Medicare Questions

If you have questions about Medicare or need help enrolling in a plan, you can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance's Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) at 800-686-1578, email oshiipmail@insurance.ohio.gov , or visit insurance.ohio.gov. OSHIIP is the state's official Medicare educational and counseling program, and their trained counselors can provide you with free, unbiased information and assistance.

Final Thoughts

Scammers are always coming up with new ways to target seniors, so it's important to stay vigilant and protect your personal information. Remember, government agencies will never cold call you and ask for your personal information. If you receive a call that you suspect is a scam, hang up immediately and report it to the authorities.

By taking these precautions and staying informed, you can protect yourself from Medicare scams and other types of fraud. If you have any questions or concerns, don't hesitate to reach out to the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program or the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol for assistance.

