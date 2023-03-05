Arapahoe County's Water Supply Study: What You Need to Know

If you live in Arapahoe County, you may have noticed the increasing demand for water in the area. As the population grows, so does the need for this precious resource. That's why Arapahoe County kicked off a yearlong Water Supply Study in February, aimed at addressing the growing needs of industry and residents while ensuring the sustainable use of water resources.

What is the Water Supply Study?

The Water Supply Study is a comprehensive research project that aims to determine the amount of water available in the County and how much growth the resource can support through the year 2050. An advisory committee made up of representatives from water districts and municipal planning staff will guide the study, providing expert insight and recommendations to help balance limited water supplies with future land use decisions.

Who is Involved in the Water Supply Study?

The Water Supply Study is a collaborative effort that involves water experts, municipal and county planners, and a consultant team comprising Forsgren Associates, Inc., LRE Water, and Michael Baker International. Together, they will provide essential data around future and existing supply conditions and growth forecasts to help guide land use decisions.

What are the Objectives of the Water Supply Study?

The Water Supply Study has several objectives, including:

Identifying the amount of water available in the County

Determining how much growth the resource can support through the year 2050

Recommending water conservation measures to help preserve supplies

Balancing limited water supplies against the growing needs of industry and residents

Why is the Water Supply Study Important?

The Water Supply Study is essential to ensure the long-term sustainable use of water resources in Arapahoe County. With the population expected to grow significantly in the coming years, the study will provide valuable insight into how much growth the County can accommodate while protecting its water supplies.

How Can You Stay Updated on the Water Supply Study?

A project webpage has been created to provide important information about the Water Supply Study, and you can sign up for updates to stay informed throughout the yearlong study. By staying updated, you can learn more about the research findings and recommendations and help contribute to the conversation around sustainable water use in Arapahoe County.

What Can You Do to Help?

While the Water Supply Study is an essential step towards sustainable water use in Arapahoe County, there are things you can do as an individual to help conserve water. These include:

Fixing leaks in your home

Installing water-efficient fixtures

Reducing your outdoor water use

Using a rain barrel to collect water for your garden

Being mindful of your water use habits

By making small changes to your water use habits, you can help contribute to the preservation of this precious resource in Arapahoe County.

Conclusion

The Water Supply Study is an essential project aimed at addressing the growing needs of industry and residents while ensuring the sustainable use of water resources in Arapahoe County. With the help of water experts, municipal and county planners, and a consultant team, the study will provide valuable insight into the amount of water available in the County and how much growth the resource can support through the year 2050. By staying informed and making small changes to your water use habits, you can help contribute to the preservation of this vital resource.

