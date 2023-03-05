Find Out How to Keep Your Medicaid/CHP+ Eligibility in Colorado

Photo by Esther Ann on Unsplash

If you're a resident of Colorado who became a member of Health First Colorado or Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) in 2020, there's an important deadline coming up that you should be aware of. The federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed all Health First Colorado and CHP+ members to keep their coverage, regardless of changes in eligibility. However, this provision is set to expire in May 2023, which means that all states, including Colorado, must review the qualifications of all members of the medical assistance programs.

To avoid losing your coverage, you need to take action in the coming months. Here's what you need to know to prepare for the upcoming changes to Medicaid/CHP+ eligibility.

Renewal Packets Will Be Sent Out 60-70 Days Before Your Renewal Month

To ensure that you don't lose your coverage, you need to respond to letters sent to your address or email to determine if you still qualify for health coverage. These letters will be sent out 60-70 days before your renewal month, which is the month when your Health First Colorado or CHP+ coverage started. It's important that you keep an eye out for these renewal packets and respond promptly to avoid any disruption in your coverage.

Keep Your Contact Information Up-To-Date

To make sure that you receive your renewal packet and other important communications regarding your Medicaid/CHP+ coverage, it's essential that your contact information is up-to-date. If you've moved in the last three years, you need to update your address, phone number, and email as soon as possible.

Updating your contact information is quick and easy. Here are three ways to do it:

Visit CO.gov/PEAK. If you don't have a PEAK account, you can create one at CO.gov/PEAK.

Use the Health First Colorado app on your phone. This free app is available for Health First Colorado and CHP+ members and can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple App stores.

CHP+ members can call 1-800-359-1991 (State Relay: 711). Help is available in multiple languages.

Don't Wait Until the Last Minute

To ensure that your coverage isn't disrupted, it's important that you respond to your renewal packet as soon as you receive it. Don't wait until the last minute, as this could lead to delays or errors in processing your application. If you have any questions or concerns about the renewal process, don't hesitate to reach out for help.

Additional Resources Are Available

If you need help with the renewal process or have questions about your Medicaid/CHP+ coverage, there are resources available to you. Here are some of the most useful resources:

Your local Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) office

The Health First Colorado Member Contact Center at 1-800-221-3943 (State Relay: 711)

The CHP+ Customer Service Line at 1-800-359-1991 (State Relay: 711)

The Health First Colorado app, which includes a chat feature that allows you to ask questions and get help in real time

Keep Your Coverage and Stay Healthy

Maintaining your Medicaid/CHP+ coverage is essential to your health and well-being, especially in these uncertain times. By taking the steps outlined above, you can ensure that your coverage isn't disrupted and that you have access to the care you need when you need it.

Don't let a simple oversight or failure to respond to your renewal packet result in the loss of your coverage.

