Adams County Receives $48M ARPA Funding: Here's How They're Helping Homeless and Mentally Ill

Adams County has secured its second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which totals $48,550,500. The Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) has allocated the funds to address the housing and mental health crisis in the county. If you live in Adams County, this funding could bring you much-needed relief.

Domestic Violence Prevention

Domestic violence is currently the leading cause of homelessness in Adams County. To address this issue, the county has allocated $4,320,000 in funding for respite housing for Adams County residents fleeing domestic violence. This funding will provide much-needed relief to domestic violence victims and help to prevent homelessness.

Affordable Housing

The county’s housing authority, Maiker Housing Partners, will work with the Land Trust to use $7,000,000 in funding for market-timed acquisition of parcels for affordable housing projects. The goal is to create affordable housing options for Adams County residents, which will improve outcomes for vulnerable residents.

Homelessness Prevention

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Partnership will use $3,800,000 in funding to acquire property for transitional and permanently supportive housing. Additionally, the Homeless Campus Partnership with the City of Aurora will receive $5,000,000 for the creation of a $70,000,000 campus. The campus will feature 150 shelter beds, 80 transitional units, and a full-service day center with laundry, mental health services, housing navigation, and case management. This project will provide much-needed relief to people experiencing homelessness in Adams County.

Mental and Behavioral Health Initiatives

Adams County recognizes the mental health crisis in its communities. To address this issue, $9,125,000 in funding will go towards mental and behavioral health initiatives. This includes identifying community needs, resources, and gaps in access to care. Additionally, $1,800,000 will be allocated to the Mobile Mental Health/Human Services for access to outreach for people experiencing homelessness.

Early Childhood Prevention Services

The Strengthening Families Partnership with the Early Childhood Partnership of Adams County (ECPAC), Human Services, and Public Health will receive $1,150,000 for early childhood prevention services for mental health intervention. This initiative will provide support for children who are experiencing mental health challenges, and it will help to prevent future mental health crises.

Collaboration for Efficient and Effective Allocation

The county will work closely with the BoCC, local stakeholders, and other community leaders to ensure the funding is allocated efficiently and effectively, and it produces tangible benefits for the people of Adams County. With this second round of ARPA funding, Adams County will have received a total of $101,000,000 in relief.

In conclusion, Adams County's second round of ARPA funding will bring much-needed relief to vulnerable residents. The funding will address the housing and mental health crisis in the county and improve outcomes for those who need it most. The county's allocation of funding to various initiatives is evidence of its commitment to its residents. Let us hope that this funding will provide tangible benefits to the people of Adams County.

