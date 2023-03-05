Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States, yet many New Yorkers are still unaware of the significant risks associated with this virus. Fortunately, March 4 was International HPV Awareness Day, and the New York State Department of Health took the opportunity to spread awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated and screened for HPV. In this article, we'll discuss the latest data on HPV and cancer risk, why the HPV vaccine is a safe and effective preventive measure, and how you can access the vaccine in New York.

1 in 4 New Yorkers Unaware of HPV's Cancer Risks

According to a recent report released by the New York State Department of Health, 1 in 4 New Yorkers surveyed were unaware that HPV infection increases a person's risk of getting cancer. This is concerning since HPV-related cancers, including cervical, anal, and oral cancers, are on the rise in New York. Between 2015 and 2019, an average of 2,821 New Yorkers were diagnosed with an HPV-related cancer each year, with about 59 percent of cases in women and 41 percent in men.

The Importance of the HPV Vaccine

Thankfully, there is a safe and effective preventive measure that can significantly reduce the risk of HPV-related cancers: the HPV vaccine. The vaccine is given in a series of two or three shots, depending on the age of the patient when the series is started. The vaccine can be administered at the same time as other recommended vaccines, including the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Vaccine Schedule for Different Age Groups

Individuals who start the HPV vaccine series between the ages of 9 and 14 need two shots at least six months apart. Those who start the series later – between ages 15 and 26 – and anyone who has a weak immune system (age 9 through 26) will need three doses for full protection from the virus. Adults through age 45 who were not already vaccinated might choose to get the HPV vaccine after speaking with a doctor about the benefits and potential risks of vaccination.

Safe and Effective Cancer Prevention

The HPV vaccine is a safe and effective way to prevent many types of HPV-related cancers, and it is recommended for all children aged 11 to 12. As Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald notes, "Getting the HPV vaccine series is the best protection against preventable cancers caused by HPV infection."

Vaccine Access in New York

If you're interested in getting the HPV vaccine, it is covered by all private insurance plans regulated by New York State. The NYSDOH Vaccines for Adults Program provides the vaccination free of charge to uninsured or underinsured individuals over the age of 18. Since 2021, pharmacists in New York State are also allowed to administer the HPV vaccine to individuals who are 18 years of age and older.

Additional Resources for Parents

If you're a parent, you may have questions about the safety and effectiveness of the HPV vaccine. The New York State Department of Health provides vaccine safety information on its websites here, here and here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also offers extensive vaccine safety and information for parents. You can find ACIP HPV vaccine recommendations on the CDC website, as well as immunization resources from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

