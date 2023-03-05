US to Send Ukraine $400M in Military Aid to Fend off Russian Invasion

Photo by Eduard Delputte on Unsplash

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, the United States has stepped up its support for Ukraine's defense efforts. Today, the Defense Department officials announced that the U.S. will transfer military equipment worth up to $400 million to aid Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.

United States' 33rd Time Invoking Drawdown Authority for Ukraine

Since the beginning of the conflict, the U.S. has sent more than $30 billion worth of gear to Ukraine, with the latest package being the 33rd time the Biden administration has invoked the drawdown authority for Ukraine. This security assistance package will feature ammunition and support equipment to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.

Package Includes Ammunition, Armored Vehicle-Launched Bridges, and More

The U.S. military equipment package includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, additional 105 mm and 155 mm artillery rounds, and additional 25 mm ammunition. In addition, it includes armored vehicle-launched bridges that are designed to accompany armored columns and give them the ability to cross rivers, streams, ditches, and trenches. Demolition munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing are also included in the package.

To help the Ukrainians sustain their forces in combat, the package also includes testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair, as well as spare parts and other field equipment.

U.S. Support Evolves as the Battle Changes

The U.S. has been adapting its support for Ukraine's defense efforts as the battle has changed. Initially, anti-armor and air defense capabilities were needed, so the U.S. sent Javelins anti-armor systems and Stinger air defense weapons to the country.

As Ukraine's military turned back the Russian thrust on the capital, Kyiv, artillery became more important, and the U.S. responded with howitzers and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition. Air defense remained a priority, and the U.S. sent National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems to the country and pledged a Patriot air defense battery.

Now, as the battle continues to change, the United States will send 31 M1A2 main battle tanks to the country to aid in the defense effort.

More than 54 Countries Supporting Ukraine's Right to Sovereignty

The United States is not alone in supporting Ukraine's right to sovereignty. More than 54 countries from around the world have pledged more than 1,000 tanks and other armored vehicles. They have also delivered or pledged more than 800 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition, and more than 50 advanced Multiple Rocket Launch Systems.

Conclusion

The United States' commitment to aiding Ukraine in their defense efforts against Russian aggression remains steadfast. With the latest transfer of military equipment worth up to $400 million, the U.S. is continuing to adapt and evolve its support to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. As the battle continues to change, the United States and other nations from around the world remain committed to supporting Ukraine's right to sovereignty.

Reference: Defense.gov