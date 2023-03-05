US to Send Ukraine $400M in Military Aid to Fend off Russian Invasion

Spark News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGxJI_0l8ED1L800
Photo byEduard DelputteonUnsplash

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, the United States has stepped up its support for Ukraine's defense efforts. Today, the Defense Department officials announced that the U.S. will transfer military equipment worth up to $400 million to aid Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.

United States' 33rd Time Invoking Drawdown Authority for Ukraine

Since the beginning of the conflict, the U.S. has sent more than $30 billion worth of gear to Ukraine, with the latest package being the 33rd time the Biden administration has invoked the drawdown authority for Ukraine. This security assistance package will feature ammunition and support equipment to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.

Package Includes Ammunition, Armored Vehicle-Launched Bridges, and More

The U.S. military equipment package includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, additional 105 mm and 155 mm artillery rounds, and additional 25 mm ammunition. In addition, it includes armored vehicle-launched bridges that are designed to accompany armored columns and give them the ability to cross rivers, streams, ditches, and trenches. Demolition munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing are also included in the package.

To help the Ukrainians sustain their forces in combat, the package also includes testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair, as well as spare parts and other field equipment.

U.S. Support Evolves as the Battle Changes

The U.S. has been adapting its support for Ukraine's defense efforts as the battle has changed. Initially, anti-armor and air defense capabilities were needed, so the U.S. sent Javelins anti-armor systems and Stinger air defense weapons to the country.

As Ukraine's military turned back the Russian thrust on the capital, Kyiv, artillery became more important, and the U.S. responded with howitzers and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition. Air defense remained a priority, and the U.S. sent National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems to the country and pledged a Patriot air defense battery.

Now, as the battle continues to change, the United States will send 31 M1A2 main battle tanks to the country to aid in the defense effort.

More than 54 Countries Supporting Ukraine's Right to Sovereignty

The United States is not alone in supporting Ukraine's right to sovereignty. More than 54 countries from around the world have pledged more than 1,000 tanks and other armored vehicles. They have also delivered or pledged more than 800 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition, and more than 50 advanced Multiple Rocket Launch Systems.

Conclusion

The United States' commitment to aiding Ukraine in their defense efforts against Russian aggression remains steadfast. With the latest transfer of military equipment worth up to $400 million, the U.S. is continuing to adapt and evolve its support to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. As the battle continues to change, the United States and other nations from around the world remain committed to supporting Ukraine's right to sovereignty.

Reference: Defense.gov

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Russia# Ukraine# USA# War# Military

Comments / 4

Published by

I’m Your Humble Source of Local News and Updates Across the USA. Follow Me.

N/A
2K followers

More from Spark News

Trump to Publish Never-Before-Seen Letters From World’s Elites in New Book

Former US President Donald Trump has announced the release of "Letters to Trump," a collection of over 150 letters from some of the world's most notable figures, including past presidents and other celebrities. The book, set for release in April, is said to contain "incredible, and oftentimes private" correspondence between Trump and foreign leaders, media personalities, athletes, and captains of industry.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn ‘Quarantined Quartet' Takes Social Media by Storm with Musical Journey

A Brooklyn family's passion for music has turned into a profitable pursuit, all thanks to the pandemic. Meet the "Quarantined Quartet", a family of four dedicated to honing their musical talents during the pandemic, and now turning their journey into sold-out performances.

Read full story

Federal Prosecutors Turn Over Over 1,000 Internal Messages Between FBI Agents to Proud Boys

Federal prosecutors have accidentally turned over more than 1,000 internal messages between FBI agents to members of the far-right Proud Boys, who are on trial for seditious conspiracy. The documents may have included classified information, according to Jocelyn Ballantine, an assistant US attorney involved in managing the criminal case.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin Tells Union Leader to "Shut Your Mouth" During Heated Exchange

A heated exchange between Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Sean O’Brien, took place during a Senate hearing on Wednesday. The altercation became so intense that the panel's chairman, Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders, had to intervene multiple times to regain control of the conversation.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ex-Ohio Speaker Larry Householder Found Guilty of Bribery Scheme Linked to $1 Billion Bailout for Nuclear Energy Company

A former Republican speaker of Ohio’s House of Representatives and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Mathew Borges were convicted by a federal jury on racketeering conspiracy charges. They face up to 20 years in prison for orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme.

Read full story
Florida State

Why New Yorkers Are Flocking to Florida: A Closer Look at the Migration Trend

Are you a New Yorker looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy warmer weather, pristine beaches, and a more affordable lifestyle? If so, you're not alone. In recent years, Florida has emerged as a top destination for people looking to relocate, and New Yorkers are leading the charge.

Read full story

Economic Census 2022: Time is Running Out - Respond Before the March 15 Deadline

The deadline for responding to the 2022 Economic Census is just around the corner - March 15, 2023. Have you responded yet? If not, let us tell you why it’s important that you do.

Read full story

Faith Leaders in NY Support an Unemployment Bridge Program to Provide Aid to Excluded Workers, Including Freelancers

Faith leaders in New York are coming together to push for the expansion of unemployment benefits to those who do not qualify for federal aid. The so-called unemployment bridge program would provide much-needed support to freelancers, undocumented workers, and people who have been in prison who did not receive unemployment assistance.

Read full story
New York City, NY

How the Taxi and Limousine Commission Decision Will Benefit Uber and Lyft Drivers in New York City

If you're a frequent Uber or Lyft rider in New York City, you might notice a slight increase in your ride fare starting next week. But, there's no need to worry because this means that drivers will be taking home a higher paycheck, thanks to a recent decision made by the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). Here's what you need to know.

Read full story

New Study Suggests Quality of Education Could Be Responsible for Decline in American IQ Scores

A recent study has revealed that Americans' average IQ is declining, breaking a trend that has been consistent for nearly 100 years. The study's authors suggest that the quality of education may be playing a role in reversing the IQ gains of previous generations.

Read full story

Consumers Turn Away From Unconventional Brand Names

If you’re a marketer looking to create a catchy and memorable brand name by misspelling a real word, you might want to think twice. A new study published in the Journal of Marketing shows that consumers are not fans of this tactic.

Read full story

How Silicon, Gold, and Copper Can Be Used Against Covid 19

Amid the worldwide struggle to curb the spread of COVID-19, a new study by Curtin University in Western Australia has discovered a breakthrough. Researchers have found that silicon, gold, and copper can trap and deactivate the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. The study also revealed that electric fields can destroy these proteins, which could potentially kill the virus.

Read full story

Bumblebees Learn From Each Other in Ways Similar to Humans

Bumblebees have always been known for their exceptional intelligence and intricate social behavior, and now, a new study conducted by scientists at Queen Mary University of London has further proved this. The study has shown that bumblebees can learn to solve puzzles by watching other bees, just like humans, primates, and birds do. In this post, we will delve deeper into the study and explore its findings.

Read full story

Study Reveals Women with Chest Pain Receive Different Care Than Men

Women experiencing acute chest pain receive different levels of care compared to men, according to a recent study conducted by researchers from Monash University, Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, and The Alfred Hospital in Australia. The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that women with acute chest pain were less likely to receive care that followed guidelines in both prehospital and hospital settings, highlighting the need for strategies to reduce gender disparities in healthcare.

Read full story

New Research Highlights the Urgency of Addressing Plastic Pollution in Our Oceans

Plastic pollution in our oceans is an issue we’ve heard about for years. We’ve been told about the increasing number of plastic pieces floating in our oceans, but it turns out we may have underestimated just how bad the situation is. According to a recent report by the 5 Gyres Institute, the volume of plastic pollution in our oceans has grown exponentially since the turn of the century.

Read full story

Private Messages Reveal Tucker Carlson’s Complex Views About Donald Trump, While Fox News Faces a Lawsuit

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has displayed a range of attitudes towards former President Donald Trump and his supporters recently. This has been showcased amid reports over his controversial coverage of the Capitol riot on January 6, and private emails brought to light as part of a lawsuit. Carlson has used two episodes of his prime-time show to defend the actions of Trump supporters, while simultaneously displaying apparent contempt for the former President himself in private messages. While Carlson has publicly stated that the 2020 presidential election was a betrayal of democracy, he has also criticized pro-Trump lawyers for promoting theories about voter fraud. The ongoing legal battle between Dominion and Fox News has also been linked to these issues. Fox News is currently facing accusations of defamation, as Dominion alleges the broadcaster aired knowingly false conspiracy theories about the company's role in the election.

Read full story

White House and Lawmakers Condemn Tucker Carlson's Coverage of Capitol Riot

The White House and lawmakers from both parties have condemned Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his coverage of the January 6 Capitol riot. Carlson has faced criticism for his depiction of the event as a peaceful protest, despite the violent and deadly nature of the attack.

Read full story
1 comments

Governor Urges New Yorkers to Help Earthquake Victims in Türkiye and Syria

On February 6, devastating earthquakes shook Türkiye and Syria, leaving behind a trail of destruction and loss of life. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Chobani's CEO and founder, Hamdi Ulukaya, are calling on all New Yorkers to support the earthquake relief efforts. Here's everything you need to know about the fundraising efforts and how you can help.

Read full story

March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Learn About the Importance of Regular Screenings and How to Lower Your Risk

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the New York State Department of Health wants you to know about the importance of regular colorectal cancer screenings. Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in New York, and it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for adults in the state. However, regular screening can improve health outcomes by detecting and removing polyps before they become cancerous.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota Governor Issues Executive Order to Protect and Support Access to Gender-Affirming Healthcare

Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order to protect and support access to gender-affirming health care across the state. The order was issued to safeguard individuals providing, seeking, or obtaining gender-affirming health care services in Minnesota. In this blog post, we’ll break down what this order entails and what it means for Minnesotans.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy