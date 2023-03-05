Why North Carolina Has $3.25B Extra Revenue (And What This Means for You)

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

If you're a North Carolina resident, you might be wondering why your state has a whopping $3.25 billion in excess revenue for the 2022-23 biennium. Well, wonder no more! Lawmakers from the House and Senate met on Tuesday to discuss this very topic, and the Fiscal Research Division and the Office of State Budget and Management (O.S.B.M.) released a revenue forecast that sheds some light on the matter.

Four Reasons for Excess Revenue

According to Emma Turner, PhD., who leads the General Assembly’s fiscal research department, there are four main reasons for the state's excess revenue:

Changes to economic outlook, including inflation and interest rates Higher state tax collections than forecasted More capital gains realized than expected Changes to tax policy

Let's dive into each of these reasons in more detail.

Changes to Economic Outlook

Inflation has been higher and lasted longer than expected, which has resulted in higher sales tax collections. Additionally, consumer spending has held up better than anticipated. According to Turner, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates and bring the top rate to 5%. She also predicts that rates will remain high until 2024.

Higher State Tax Collections

More individual income, sales and use, corporate income, and franchise taxes have been collected in 2023 than previously forecasted. Non-tax revenue, while a smaller portion of the state’s income, was also up significantly.

Changes to Tax Policy

Last year, the Republican-led General Assembly increased the standard deduction for state income tax and increased child and medical deductions. The state also made a few changes to the franchise tax, eliminating two property bases.

More Robust Consumer Spending, Higher Inflation, and More State Investment Growth

While several factors contributed to the state having $3.25 billion more revenue than expected, chief amongst them is more robust consumer spending, higher inflation, and more state investment growth due to higher interest rates.

According to the Fiscal Research Department’s report, nontax revenue from investment income is expected to be more than 10 times higher this year due to higher interest rates. Treasurer investments are up more than 2000%, bringing in $216 million more than last year at this time.

Slowcession Expected

The report predicts that inflation will slow down over the next two years, as will consumer spending. They referred to our current economic outlook as a “Slowcession,” which differs from a recession in that economic growth is not currently negative. Employment is expected to remain “flat” in 2023 and “rebound slightly” in 2024, while wages will likely grow slightly because of inflation.

What Does This Mean for You?

You might be wondering what this excess revenue means for you as a resident of North Carolina. Well, for one, it means that the state has more money to spend on various programs and initiatives. It could also mean that the state may be able to lower taxes in the future or invest more in infrastructure and education.

Conclusion

Overall, the excess revenue in North Carolina is due to a combination of factors, including changes to tax policy, higher tax collections than forecasted, and more robust consumer spending, higher inflation, and more state investment growth. While this excess revenue is certainly a positive for the state, it remains to be seen how it will be allocated and what impact it will have on residents.

