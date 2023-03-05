Minnesota Proposes Financial Aid for Foster Youth

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Photo by staticflickr.com

Minnesota's governor, Tim Walz, has proposed a plan to provide financial assistance to 21-year-olds leaving foster care in the state. The Support Beyond 21 program aims to address the current lack of support for young people leaving care and reduce the risks of homelessness, poverty, and incarceration for this vulnerable population. The program, which could serve up to 175 young people per year, is still awaiting approval from the legislature, but if passed, young people in the program would receive monthly payments for a year, with assistance on budgeting and financial literacy to aid their transition to independence.

Advocacy for Foster Youth

The plan for Support Beyond 21 comes as more attention is being paid to the struggles of young people leaving foster care. In a letter sent to Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Minnesota senators Amy Klobuchar and Susan Collins have urged the department to improve housing security for young adults who are aging out of foster care in the next two years or have already done so since 2019. The senators highlighted the story of a young mother named Ada, who faced multiple short-term rentals and difficulty finding a landlord willing to rent to her even with a HUD voucher.

Current Foster Care Law

Under current law, teenagers who turn 18 in foster care can opt into extended care until they turn 21, receiving financial, housing, and casework support. However, they must be working, going to school, pursuing job-training activities, or prove that they are unable to participate due to a medical condition. They must also check in regularly with social workers and judges, and their eligibility can be challenged in court if they fall out of compliance.

Support Beyond 21 Program

In contrast, Support Beyond 21 would offer financial assistance to young people without any specific eligibility requirements other than having aged out of extended foster care. Financial literacy assistance would also be available, but it would be optional. Advocates of the program say it is a step in the right direction, but young people who have exited foster care often need financial support well into their 20s.

Urgency for Support

Foster youth advocates say the need to assist this population of young people is urgent. Half of unhoused people nationwide have spent time in foster care, and young people who age out of foster care are at high risk of homelessness, poverty, and incarceration. A report published by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute found that a 20-year-old experiencing homelessness has the same likelihood of death as a 50-year-old in the general population. The Support Beyond 21 program is intended to help address these issues and provide young people leaving foster care with a smoother transition to independence.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Support Beyond 21 program proposed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz aims to provide financial assistance to young people leaving foster care and reduce their risk of homelessness, poverty, and incarceration. The program, which would serve up to 175 young people per year, is a step in the right direction, but advocates say more support may be necessary, as young people who have exited foster care often need financial assistance beyond their 21st birthday. The urgent need for support is highlighted by the high rates of homelessness and other negative outcomes for young people who age out of foster care.

Reference: https://www.klobuchar.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/8/5/855441fb-c072-4648-91e4-11b61d3e8294/2825788C25304AA939A8FF152EF7B1A9.quill---letter-l8094---letter-to-hud-re-foster-youth-housing-insecurity---version-4---02-22-2023-01-16-pm.pdf