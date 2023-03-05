Beware of New ATM Scam: Thieves Use Glue and ‘Tap’ Function to Drain Accounts at Chase Bank

Photo by Jake Allen on Unsplash

ATMs provide great convenience, but they are also prime targets for fraudsters. While skimming and shoulder surfing are already common, now there is a new ATM scam in town. In this fraud, thieves use glue to disable the card reader of the ATM and wait for unsuspecting customers to use the "tap" function on their debit cards. This new scam has recently hit some Chase Bank customers, leading to multiple withdrawals from their accounts.

The New Scam Explained

The "tap" feature allows customers to access their account without inserting their card, using radio waves instead. However, some Chase Bank customers have fallen victim to thieves who have found a way to use this feature to drain their accounts. These fraudsters have discovered that if they put ordinary glue in the card reader, it will prevent customers from using their card, prompting them to use the "tap" function.

How the Scammers Drain Your Account

Once the customer has tapped their card and withdrawn their cash, the account remains open for further transactions, which the customer may not know. The scammer will then wait for the victim to leave and then walk up to the ATM to continue making withdrawals from their account. This way, they can take as much money as possible from the account until it is completely empty.

How the Victims Got Scammed

Several customers have reported falling for this new scam. One of them, Pamela Bongiorno, was using the ATM when her card reader didn't work. A man in line offered to help and suggested that she tap her card instead. Bongiorno followed the man's advice and withdrew her cash, only to find that $940 had been drained from her account the next morning.

Similar incidents happened to Rob Bell and Justin Sindelar at the same ATM. In all three cases, the bank denied the fraud claims, saying that the customers had authorized the withdrawals.

How to Protect Yourself

To avoid falling victim to this new ATM scam, always cover the keypad while entering your PIN, and make sure you have logged out of your account before leaving the ATM. If someone offers to help you use the ATM, decline politely and report any suspicious behavior to the bank manager or the police.

As for the "tap" function, it is advisable to avoid using it altogether. While it may seem convenient, it is much safer to insert your card into the reader and enter your PIN. This way, you can be sure that you are the only one accessing your account.

Finally, it is important to remember that scammers are always finding new ways to cheat people out of their money. Stay informed about the latest scams and be vigilant about protecting your personal and financial information.

Research shows that being proactive and cautious can significantly reduce the likelihood of falling victim to fraud. Remember, prevention is always better than cure!

Reference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36lpm4EbIPE