Shocking Incident: Florida Man Declared Dead Found Breathing Minutes Later

Have you ever heard of someone being declared dead only to be found breathing minutes later? This unbelievable story happened to a 65-year-old man in Florida. Clearwater Fire & Rescue medics were dispatched to assist the man in a home in Pinellas county at 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Phebe Maxwell, his daughter, and her friend were already administering CPR before the medics arrived. However, the medics declared the man dead shortly after they arrived, but Phebe tried to tell them that her father was still breathing. It was only when the Pinellas County Sheriff's office arrived to investigate the death that they realized the man was still breathing.

Medics Suspended After Misdiagnosing The Man

The medics who misdiagnosed the man have been suspended and put on administrative duty. Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said in a statement that he was sorry for the actions and inactions of his crew during this incident. He further mentioned that they had strict policies and procedures in place that were not followed, according to their preliminary review. "These two did not perform to the standard of care that our citizens expect and deserve," he added.

Long-Term Effects

Although the man was found to be alive, his daughter is worried that he may suffer long-term effects from the incident. She says that her father is still in intensive care and is seeing a speech therapist for slowed speech. "I’m frustrated, hurt, and mad. I don’t know what this is going to do to my dad. I don’t know what kind of life he’s going to have now,” she told the outlet.

Similar Incidents

This case is not the first of its kind. Last month, a woman in New York was pronounced dead at a nursing home, only to be discovered breathing nearly three hours later. In another case in January, a 66-year-old woman at an Iowa hospice facility was mistakenly presumed dead. The nurse at the facility checked on the woman and found no signs of life. The resident was transferred to a funeral home, where staff members saw her chest moving and found her gasping for air.

What Caused The Man's Medical Emergency

It is still unclear what caused the man's medical emergency or what his prognosis is. However, his case raises concerns about the accuracy of pronouncing someone dead, especially in cases where the person is not clearly deceased.

Conclusion

This story is a reminder that medical professionals need to be cautious when diagnosing patients. Mistakes can be costly and, in some cases, can even be fatal. We hope that the man recovers fully from this incident, and we remind our readers to always be vigilant about their health and the health of their loved ones.

