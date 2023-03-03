Boost Your Health: Get Enough Sleep, says University of Bergen Study

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

According to recent research from the University of Bergen, sleeping either too much or too little could increase your chances of becoming ill. Researchers surveyed 1,848 people in Norway about their sleep habits, whether they recently had any infections, and whether they needed any antibiotics. Those who reported sleeping less than six hours a night were 27% more likely to report a recent infection. In comparison, those who reported sleeping more than nine hours were 44% more likely to report an infection. Additionally, sleeping too little or suffering from chronic insomnia was associated with higher antibiotic usage. Although the study cannot prove that sleep duration causes infections, it highlights the importance of getting a good night’s sleep to keep us healthy.

Frontiers in Psychiatry published the study. The corresponding author, Dr. Ingeborg Forthun, stated that previous observational studies had only examined the association between sleep and infection in a sample of the general population. By assessing this association among patients in primary care, Forthun’s team discovered that the link between sleep and infections was higher than in the general population.

Studying Sleep in the Doctor's Office

There is evidence that sleep problems raise the risk of infection. In a previous study, people deliberately infected with rhinovirus were less likely to catch a cold if they reported healthy sleep. Sleep disturbances are common and treatable, and if a link to infection and a mechanism can be confirmed, it might make it possible to cut down on antibiotic use and protect people against infections before they happen. However, experimental studies can't replicate real-life circumstances.

To conduct the study, Forthun and her colleagues had medical students hand out questionnaires to patients in the waiting rooms of general practitioners' surgeries. The surveys asked people about their sleep quality, how long they typically slept, how well they slept, and when they preferred to sleep, as well as whether they had had any infections or used any antibiotics in the past three months. The survey also contained a scale that identifies cases of chronic insomnia disorder.

Risk of Infection Raised by a Quarter or More

Patients who reported sleeping less than six hours a night were 27% more likely to report an infection, while patients sleeping more than nine hours were 44% more likely to report one, according to the study. Moreover, less than six hours of sleep or chronic insomnia increased the risk of needing antibiotics to overcome an infection.

Forthun stated that the higher risk of reporting an infection among patients who reported short or long sleep duration was unsurprising because infections can cause both poor sleep and sleepiness. In contrast, the higher risk of an infection among those with a chronic insomnia disorder indicated that the relationship between sleep and infection goes in the other direction too. Poor sleep can make you more susceptible to an infection.

The study has some potential for bias, since people's recall of sleep or recent health issues is not always accurate. Nonetheless, the study underscores the importance of getting sufficient sleep to maintain good health.

Useful Advice

This study reminds us that sleep is crucial for good health. If you want to avoid infections, you should strive to get the appropriate amount of sleep. Adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep each night. If you are sleeping less or more than this, you may be putting your health at risk. Avoid caffeine and sugar-laden foods, and make sure your room is quiet and comfortable before going to bed. Turn off your phone, tablet, and computer screens at least an hour before bed, and establish a relaxing bedtime routine. These steps may help you get the rest you need to stay healthy.

Ultimately

The study from the University of Bergen suggests that both sleeping too much and too little could increase the risk of becoming ill, with those sleeping less than six hours a night being 27% more likely to report a recent infection, and those sleeping more than nine hours being 44% more likely to report an infection. The study, which surveyed 1,848 people in Norway about their sleep habits and recent infections, also found that poor sleep quality and chronic insomnia were associated with higher antibiotic usage. While the study cannot prove causality, it underscores the importance of getting sufficient sleep for good health. Adults are recommended to get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep each night and establish a relaxing bedtime routine.

